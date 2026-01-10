Swiss prosecutors summon owners of bar after deadly blaze, calls for justice mount

Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the couple who ran the Swiss bar which burst into flames during a New Year's Eve party, arrive for questioning at the Public Ministry of the Canton of Valais in Sion in southwestern Switzerland, January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

By Emma Farge and Cecile Mantovani

Swiss prosecutors summoned on Friday the owners of a ski resort bar where a fire on New Year's Day killed 40 ‌people, amid criticism that the couple is still at large and growing calls for those responsible to be held to account.

Prosecutors are investigating the French owners on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence, while victims' families have filed ⁠legal complaints over the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana in the ‍Canton of Valais.

The bar's owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, did not answer ‍reporters' questions as they ‍entered the prosecutors' office in the nearby town of Sion on Friday, which Swiss authorities have ⁠designated a national day of mourning.

The couple have expressed their grief over the fire and said they would cooperate fully with the investigation. More than ​half of those killed were teenagers and a further 116 people were injured, many of them seriously.

Several French and Italian citizens were among the dead, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for stern punishment to be meted out to those responsible for the blaze.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron joined Swiss leaders, victims' families and firefighters at ⁠a ceremony on Friday in the town of Martigny, where a minute's silence was held to remember the victims.

Dozens of people also stood near the shuttered bar in nearby Crans-Montana in silence, heads bowed under heavy snowfall.

Authorities placed hundreds of letters, teddy bears and bouquets of flowers for the fire victims beneath an igloo to protect them from snowfall.

Speaking at the Martigny ceremony, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said he hoped that those responsible for the fire would be brought to account "without delay or leniency".

That must also include relevant political authorities, said Mathias Reynard, head of the Valais government.

Witnesses and prosecutors have said the blaze appeared to have been started by the use of sparkling candles that set foam soundproofing on the basement ceiling alight.

Questions remain about oversight at the bar, which the local mayor admitted ​this week had missed multiple safety checks.

Prosecutors said last weekend that the legal criteria to detain the bar's owners had so far not been met.

In a January 6 statement, the owners ⁠said: "We are devastated and overcome with grief, our thoughts are constantly with the victims, their loved ones who have been bereaved so brutally and prematurely, and all those who are fighting for their lives."

Twenty-one of the dead were from Switzerland, ‍seven from France, and six from Italy. A Swiss-French dual national and a French-British-Israeli national were ‌also among the dead.

Speaking in Rome ‌on Friday, Meloni pledged to help the families of ‍the Italian victims find justice, and said she was weighing a ban in Italy on the use of sparklers indoors.

"What ‌happened in Crans-Montana is the result of too many people not doing ‍their job or thinking they were making easy money. Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted."

