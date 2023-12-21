Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Swiss upper house seeks to ban display of racist, extremist symbols that incite hatred and violence

0 Comments
GENEVA

Switzerland’s upper house of parliament took steps Wednesday toward banning the use of racist symbols that excuse violent or extremist behavior, including speech, gestures and the display of flags that stir hatred, as well as the public wearing of symbols reminiscent of Nazi tyranny in Europe.

The Council of States voted 23-16, with three abstentions, on a proposal that aims to criminalize displays of such symbols and gestures in the public space. Lawmakers said they still need to flesh out just how far the legislation would go.

The measure now moves on to the lower house, the National Council.

Such a measure, if passed, would put Switzerland on track to join several of its European neighbors that have similar bans against incitement to hatred.

While the legislative effort has been in the works for months, it comes as much of Europe has seen a rise in antisemitism, following Israel's muscular military response in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 assault.

“There’s no place for symbols that make apologies for violence in our society,” said Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who heads the federal justice and police department, during a parliamentary hearing Wednesday.

She acknowledged the “tragic creativity” that some people have found to incite violence, hatred or recognition of Nazi symbols. She said a full ban was hard to imagine because such symbols could have a place in education or awareness-raising in a cultural context.

Lawmakers agreed that Swiss judges should retain some level of oversight in adjudicating such cases.

A legislative proposal earlier this year focusing only on a proposed ban of Nazi symbols was rejected.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 18 – 24

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

9 Regional Hot Pots Across Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo