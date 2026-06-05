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2026 G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains
Overview of the Evian Resort hotel where the 2026 G7 summit will take place in Evian-les-Bains, France, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Image: Reuters/Denis Balibouse
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Switzerland to deploy 4,000 troops on its side of border as France hosts G-7 summit

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By Olivia Le Poidevin
GENEVA

Switzerland will deploy around 4,000 troops inside ‌its territory to reinforce security as world leaders gather for the G7 summit in neighboring France ‌in mid-June, the Swiss army said ⁠on Thursday.

The June 15 to ⁠17 summit, ⁠to be held across Lake Geneva ‌in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring ⁠together leaders ⁠from the world’s major economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside other high-level delegations.

The scale of the event and its ⁠proximity to the Swiss border ⁠require close coordination between civilian ‌and military authorities, the unit that plans and manages the Swiss Armed Forces said. Protests are anticipated.

"The proximity to the ‌border presents a major challenge for security authorities in the cantons of Vaud, Geneva and Valais. As a result, the Federal Council and Parliament have decided on a subsidiary security deployment of the army," ​the Swiss army's Defence Group said in a statement.

Military personnel will be ‌tasked with protecting critical infrastructure, including Geneva Airport, bolstering border surveillance, and monitoring key transport routes and ‌Lake Geneva, it said.

Switzerland’s air force will ⁠also step up ⁠air policing, with airspace ​restrictions in place from June 10 ⁠to June ‌19, and will provide counter-drone ​systems and protection against nuclear, biological and chemical threats, the statement added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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