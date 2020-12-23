Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Low numbers of new daily coronavirus cases means Sydney authorities have relaxed virus restrictions for Christmas Photo: AFP
world

Sydney eases virus restrictions for Christmas

0 Comments
By Steven Saphore
SYDNEY

Sydney on Wednesday eased lockdown restrictions for Christmas after Australia's largest city reported a second day of new coronavirus cases in the single digits.

Amid a record testing and tracing effort, just eight new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce all residents could have at least some visitors over to celebrate the festive period.

"Everybody has had a very difficult year," said state Premier Gladys Berejiklian, announcing the "modest" three-day easing of restrictions.

Berejiklian said most Sydneysiders would be allowed to invite 10 adults to their homes, with that number limited to five in the neighborhoods at the epicenter of the outbreak.

She said the relaxing of rules was possible because of the low number of new cases -- 16 in the past 48 hours -- and because most have been linked to known infections.

The eased restrictions stand in stark contrast to many places in Europe and elsewhere, which have been forced to tighten lockdown and travel rules as the virus' spread accelerates.

The cluster of cases in Sydney's northern beaches now stands at just under 100, after a prolonged period of no community transmission.

The outbreak has seen the normally bustling city centre empty, and residents flocking to testing sites in record numbers.

"I've been so buoyed by the way the community has responded to what we've asked them to do," said Berejiklian. "The testing numbers have been so pleasing. The way in which the northern beaches community, in particular, has responded has been so positive."

Despite the easing, she urged Sydney residents to use discretion.

"The last thing any of us want to do is inadvertently give the disease to those closest and dearest to us," she said.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog