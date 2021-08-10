Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Students wait for their turn to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sydney. Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads

SYDNEY

Sydney posted a new record of COVID-19 infections Tuesday as the city struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other Australian regions into lockdown.

New South Wales state announced 356 new cases, a fresh record for a Delta-variant outbreak that began in mid-June and continues to grow in a population with low vaccination rates.

More than five million people in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, are now in their seventh week of lockdown as the cluster hit 5,805 cases with 32 deaths to date.

"Our strategy is to get to as close to zero as we can... but regrettably we have seen those numbers increase in the last few days," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The coastal town of Byron Bay became the latest put under stay-at-home orders -- joining regional centers such as Newcastle and Tamworth -- with a snap seven-day lockdown announced late Monday after an infected person travelled there from Sydney.

Meanwhile, another five million residents of Melbourne are in their sixth pandemic lockdown after a fresh cluster emerged in the city last week.

Australia had dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic through a strategy of closed borders, lockdowns, mandatory travel quarantine, and aggressive testing and tracing.

But those tools appear blunted in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant and have left Australians weary of repeated lockdowns.

Australia's glacial vaccine rollout has been one of the slowest in the OECD.

Just over 20 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, but the under-pressure conservative government has promised a boost to supplies from September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country was in a "tough fight" against the Delta strain but he wanted to get "everybody around that table at Christmas time".

The nation has recorded about 37,000 cases of COVID-19 and 940 related deaths to date in a population of 25 million.

The lockdowns don't work, so ... let's do more lockdowns!

Australia has the real supply shortage.

New South Wales state announced 356 new cases

....which means exactly nothing, as it only reflects testing, and hardly any of the "cases" has problems from the infection.

And that is enough pretext for an Australian governor to institute de facto martial law. We live in a crazy time.

Hakman

The lockdowns don't work, so ... let's do more lockdowns!

You know the definition of insanity..... try the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.

Lockdowns do work! It’s the idiots who disregard them that are to blame for the spread of the virus. There is a $1,000 fine in place for those break the restrictions but it doesn’t seem to be enough to make these idiots stay home.

The restrictions are, no unnecessary travel, masks must be worn at any shop and at work, every shop and workplace has a QR code and one must scan in and out, one person per household is allowed one visit to the supermarket per day and, of course, These restrictions are not so unreasonable. Anyone who has a casual contact must get tested and isolate for two. There is a major push by the government for everyone to get vaccinated. I’ve had both my shots.

I am sure they will have it under control soon.

