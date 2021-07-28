Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Millions of residents in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, will spend another month in lockdown as authorities battle a still-growing coronavirus outbreak Photo: AFP/File
world

Sydney lockdown extended by 4 weeks as virus outbreak grows

SYDNEY

Millions of Sydney residents will spend another month in lockdown, authorities announced Wednesday, citing a still-fast-growing coronavirus outbreak and stubbornly low vaccination rates.

Australia's biggest city had been due to exit five weeks of lockdown on July 30, but the restrictions will now remain in place until August 28 as case numbers continued to climb.

"I appreciate personally what we're asking people do for the next four weeks but it is because we want to keep our community safe and want to make sure we can bounce back as quickly as possible," New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Officials announced 177 new cases linked to the Sydney outbreak, which began mid-June when a driver for an international flight crew contracted the virus.

People living in hotspots have been urged not to leave their neighborhoods, but those living alone will be allowed to create a "singles bubble" with another person.

During the lockdown, Sydney residents can leave their homes only for exercise, essential work, shop for necessities such as food, and medical reasons. But the definition of "essential work" remains a contentious issue.

In recent weeks, police have doled out fines to those violating the restrictions.

Berejiklian said police would step up compliance efforts, while imploring Sydneysiders to report others breaking the rules.

"We really need people to do the right thing at all times. Do not let your guard down," she said.

The announcement came as Melbourne awoke to the end of its fifth virus lockdown, after beating the Delta variant for the second time in recent months.

It was a victory won through "determination and hard work", according to Victoria state premier Dan Andrews.

They were among the roughly eight million people in Victoria and South Australia states who exited lockdown overnight after local outbreaks of the highly contagious variant were contained.

Johnny Sandish, who owns a cafe in central Melbourne, said his business was under major financial pressure and the first morning of post-lockdown trade was quieter than expected.

"We're losing a lot of money, almost going broke," he told AFP. "There's no money coming in the business, only going out."

Australia was lauded for its early pandemic success, after slamming shut its international borders and moving quickly to quash Covid-19 clusters.

But with a largely unvaccinated population, it has struggled to respond to the Delta variant, which has repeatedly sent cities into lockdown.

Melbourne musician Dante Zawadzki-Colliton said he was happy to be out and about after two weeks stuck at home, but the city's frequent shutdowns had taken their toll.

"Having to adapt to being locked inside and quickly assimilating to the outside is a struggle and very exhausting," he told AFP.

About 13 percent of Australians have been vaccinated, with low supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech shots and skepticism about the AstraZeneca jab slowing the rollout.

The country has recorded more than 33,000 infections and 921 COVID-related deaths in a population of 25 million.

The NSW police are violating every possible principle of a free government and this is the very excuse the West used to invade Iraq and Syria because their respective governments were abusing the accord on international human rights.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

This seems severe.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

yeah this is not good at all for any government to have this much power over the people.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Glad they wouldn’t let us come back, we’d have nothing to our names, no freedom and no vaccine. Police state!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In recent weeks, police have doled out fines to those violating the restrictions.

No jobs and fines if you go out?

Does the Australian government want to kill the people?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A total of 117 new cases in a city of millions. And this is a sufficient reason to keep a lockdown going?

Talk about scraping for an excuse to engage in tyranny.

If this tyrannical lockdown really worked, there shouldn't be 117 new cases. There should be much fewer than that, if any at all.

So obviously the lockdown, besides being tyrannical, isn't even working. What do they call it when the same failed policy is tried again expecting a different result? It's called insanity, that's what.

And how many have actually died of the COVID in Sydney recently? The media doesn't say, which leads me to believe it's a tiny few people -- and that they're elderly, who should be the main (even sole) focus of protection efforts.

They say that people's true character comes out in a crisis. Well, with this one, politicians' true character has definitely come out -- it has revealed just how draconian and control-freaky these people really are at heart.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

