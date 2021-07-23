Sydney virus outbreak a 'national emergency' as cases spike

Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.
Admitting a month-long lockdown had so far failed to stop a Delta-variant outbreak, the state of New South Wales pleaded for Canberra to urgently send more vaccines and resources.
Declaring the outbreak a national emergency could pave the way for more federal government involvement in stemming the crisis.
"We have an obligation on behalf of the nation to contain the virus," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian. "There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the right direction."
Her state on Friday reported 136 new cases, a record for this outbreak, which now totals 1,782.
With the virus "spreading everywhere" and half the country's 25 million people currently in lockdown, Berejiklian said the government must "refocus" its glacial vaccine rollout.
Just 12 percent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, due to problems with supplies of Pfizer jabs and skepticism about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
"We need, at least, more first doses of Pfizer," Berejiklian said, while warning Sydney's five million residents that restrictions could run until October.
She also announced non-essential workers in specific areas of Sydney would now be barred from leaving, tightening a lockdown that is almost certain to be formally extended next week.
"It is fairly apparent that we will not be close to zero (cases) next Friday," Berejiklian said. "We will have a clearer view next week on what August, September, and October look like."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday apologized for the country's slow vaccine rollout, admitting targets had not been met.
"I take responsibility for the vaccination program. I also take responsibility for the challenges we've had," he said. "Obviously, some things are within our control, some things that are not."
With Sydney cases spiraling, the premier of Victoria state, Dan Andrews, called for a "ring of steel" to be thrown up around the city, banning any travel in or out.
In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a travel bubble between the two countries would be suspended for at least eight weeks.
Australians will no longer have quarantine-free entry to New Zealand, while return flights would be arranged for New Zealanders in Australia.
"There are now multiple outbreaks, and in differing stages of containment, that have forced three states into lockdown," Ardern said. "The health risk to New Zealanders from these cases is increasing... now is the time for a suspension to ensure New Zealanders aren't put at undue risk from COVID-19 and to ensure we retain our hard-won gains."
Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia began in April after more than a year of closed borders and was hailed by tourism operators as a "savior for businesses".
However, New Zealand has several times since halted the bubble with individual states and territories as outbreaks erupted in Australia.© 2021 AFP
anon99999
100 cases a day is a national emergency for Australians barely allowed to go outside, but almost 2000 a day in Tokyo is nothing and it is all go gold for the Olympics. 80,000 people into a far bigger emergency without quarantine including many Australians is okay by them. The hypocrisy of Australia with such strict rules and standards or their own country , where they have already cancelled far smaller international events scheduled for much later in the year, but completely reversed and ignored for Japan seems to me a form of racism. JLM too, not gold medals for Australia at any cost to lesser countries than their esteemed selves. Anyhow they can keep watching reruns of any gold medals they get from their locked down homes for months to come as they are not getting out of it for some time to come.
Zaphod
anon99999
...and Tokyo is correct, as "cases" means nothing. A meaningful figure would be hospital capacity, but we never hear about that.
This virus is used as a political tool, as you can with CCP China where it is officialy defeated, which is of course a nonsensical claim. But instead locking people in and destroying the economy, the Chinese media ignore the virus, and life proceeds as normal.
Simian Lane
Let the people free, the game’s up Australia government
The Avenger
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-23/australia-covid-19-delta-spread-gives-experts-insight/100313568
virusrex
Number of cases is not meaningless, it is a very important indicator of the state of the pandemic control, hospitals don't just suddenly become full, or drop dead without any indication of being sick, that means that keeping an eye on the number of cases can let the experts predict how things are going to develop in the following days or weeks. That is why the experts give to them so much importance and only people without any knowledge and experience say they "mean nothing".
Authoritarian countries have huge advantages in the control of infectious diseases, because they can turn the strictness of their measures up to eleven without having to take care of non important things like human rights. Countries that are much more democratic don't have that luxury and therefore can't get the same "easy" results.
Also, ignore completely the media, the ones saying non-pharmacological measures are not only necessary but can be extremely efficient are the experts in related fields, criticizing the media is pointless when they are not saying anything different from the experts.
J @Tokyo
"Zero covid" was a good plan in 2020. Now it's clear that we need to live with Covid and get on with our lives. Covid cases will happen, some will die, while the vast majority will be OK. Calm down and get back to normal, folks.
joffy
Is there any data from Australia on what effect the lockdowns are having on the public in terms of domestic violence, self-harm, and personal finances? I understand they want to bring cases to zero, which is likely impossible, but they may be creating more serious issues than the disease will bring.
theResident
No sympathy for the Government. They got this so wrong. They had a great start and managed to contain it in 2020. They only had to look at the rest of the World when second waves began to emerge to see that eradication was impossible and that getting hold of vaccinations (of both varieties) should have been top of the list. Feel so sorry for the Residents of Sydney who may well be under these ludicrous restrictions for weeks now. Completely backed themselves into a corner - along with the borders still sealed, public unrest is not far away.
The whole debate about AstraZeneca there is just fueling the crisis. What stupid members of Government called its safety into question when there was nothing else on the table? The benefits STILL far outweigh the risks. Sadly, Nutcase Anti-Vaxxers have things even worse via Social Media.
Reckless
Does the lockdown apply if you are fully vaccinated? That would be a bummer.
ShinkansenCaboose
I still don’t understand why this vaccine has not been licensed out to other countries with well equipped factories very capable of producing the various vaccines. Don’t you think it would help?
BigYen
During the long Victorian lockdown last year, we residents of that state were continually being battered around the ears by posters here claiming it was a Socialist takeover, the end of democracy, that mobs would rule the streets and the economy would collapse. None of this things happened. I don’t see those same posters commenting now that conservative- led New South Wales is having the same problems.