Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fishermen and golfers watched helplessly from nearby cliffs as a shark mauled the swimmer to death Photo: AFP
world

Sydney reopens beaches after fatal shark attack

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Sydney reopened beaches to surfers and swimmers on Friday after failing to find a large, great white shark that killed a swimmer in the Australian city's first such attack since 1963.

A 35-year-old British diving instructor, Simon Nellist, was identified by national broadcaster ABC and other media as the victim of Wednesday's attack, which led the authorities to close a string of beaches including the iconic Bondi Beach.

Fishermen and golfers watched helplessly from nearby cliffs as a shark mauled the swimmer to death in a horrific attack off Sydney's Little Bay Beach.

Emergency responders described his injuries as "catastrophic".

After the attack, drones scoured the ocean from the air, spotters launched on boats and six drum lines were set to try to catch the creature, which is believed to be at least three meters in length.

But no shark was seen.

"There have been no further sighting of sharks in the area, so beaches have been cleared to re-open on Friday 18 February 2022," the mayor of Sydney's Randwick local government area, Dylan Parker, said on the eve of the reopening.

Shortly after dawn on Friday, about a hundred swimmers at Bondi Beach stood in a circle on the sand and heads-bowed paid their respects to Nellist.

They then entered the surf on mass, and after a ritual swim beyond the breaking waves, regrouped to form another vast circle in moving tribute.

"Ocean swimming is a special sport that has given me so much and I'm proud to be a part of this beautiful community," said Bondi lifeguard and local celebrity Andrew 'Reidy' Reid. "Rest In Peace Simon."

"Everything that is connected to Simon is connected to the ocean," Della Ross, a reported friend of the victim, told Australia's Channel Seven news. "The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the people who make this earth lighter."

The man's former employers before he moved to Australia, the Queens Hotel in Penzance, Cornwall, said they were "shocked" by his death.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Simon Nellist and his family, fiance and friends at this sad time," the hotel said on Facebook, describing him as a "wonderful man".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog