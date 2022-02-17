Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Swimmer dies after first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia died after being attacked Wednesday by what witnesses described as a 4 1/2-meter great white shark.

“This person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene,” New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.

It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

A witness, Kris Linto, said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically."

“We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash,” he told Nine News TV.

Police closed Little Bay Beach as they continued to search the area for the shark.

According to researchers with the International Shark Attack File, Australia last year led the world with three unprovoked shark-related deaths, followed by New Caledonia with two. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa each had a single unprovoked fatal shark attack. There were a total of 11.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog