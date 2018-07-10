Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on June 24, 2018 shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving a televised interview with the Russian NTV channel in the capital Damascus Photo: SANA/AFP/File
world

Syria's Assad says rebuilding is 'top priority'

1 Comment
By Handout
DAMASCUS

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday that his top priority was the reconstruction of his country, battered by more than seven years of fierce fighting.

He spoke during a gathering with his foreign affairs minister Walid Muallem and other Syrian diplomats in Damascus, according to the presidency.

"Reconstruction is the top priority in Syria, backed up by the continued fight against terrorism," Assad said.

Syria's war began in 2011 with protests against Assad's rule that turned into a full-fledged conflict.

Violence has gutted the country's infrastructure, including electricity and water systems, schools and hospitals, and other institutions needed for daily civilian life.

In 2017, the World Bank estimated the cost of war-related losses in Syria at $226 billion (191 billion euros), the equivalent of four times the country's pre-war gross domestic product.

Top officials in the West publicly insist their countries will provide no reconstruction funds without a credible political transition away from Assad.

And the Syrian head of state, who has estimated rebuilding would cost $200 billion at the very least, has insisted he would refuse Western contributions.

In an interview in June with Russia's NTV network, Assad said the West "won't be part of reconstruction in Syria, because very simply we won't allow them to be part of it, whether they come with money or not".

On Monday, Assad said his government would also focus on amending legislation, the return of refugees who fled because of "terrorism" and reactivating the stalled political process.

More than six million Syrians have been internally displaced by the conflict, and another five million have fled to neighboring countries.

Since Assad's ally Moscow intervened in 2015, Syrian troops have recaptured swathes of the country, most recently the southern region along the border with Jordan.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Kudos to the Syrian Army who defended their country to the last man despite seemingly insurmountable odds.

There have been wars in Syria since pre-biblical times and the people have always rebuilt and they will rebuild again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog