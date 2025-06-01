 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Syria Saudi-Arabia
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, right, speaks during a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
world

Syria and Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation after Western sanctions eased

0 Comments
By GHAITH ALSAYED
DAMASCUS, Syria

Syria and Saudi Arabia said Saturday they aim to boost economic cooperation to for their mutual benefit and create jobs for Syrians after Western sanctions imposed on the war-torn country were eased earlier this month.

The announcement was made during a visit to Damascus by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other Syrian officials.

The easing of Western sanctions is likely to open the way for foreign investors into the country, where a civil war has been ongoing since March 2011. In early December, 54 years of Assad family rule came to an end, when gunmen opposed to then-president Bashar Assad captured his seat of power in Damascus.

The Saudi foreign minister said that the easing of sanctions by the U.S., the European Union and Britain earlier this month will help in “reactivating the Syrian economy that had been at a standstill for decades.”

Prince Faisal, who is heading an economic and business delegation, said Saudi businessmen will visit Syria in the near future to discuss opportunities in sectors including oil, infrastructure, information technology, telecommunications and agriculture.

He added that Saudi Arabia and Qatar will give financial assistance to employees of Syria's public sector without giving details.

“We assert that the kingdom will be a leading state among countries that will stand by Syria in its march for reconstruction and economic revival,” Prince Faisal said.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said his country and Saudi Arabia have entered a new era of cooperation.

The meeting came two days after Syria signed an agreement with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and U.S. companies for development of a 5,000-megawatt energy project to revitalize much of its war-battered electricity grid.

Al-Sharaa met President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo