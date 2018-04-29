Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises from the Palestinian Yarmuk refugee camp on the edge Syria's capital Damascus on April 28, 2018, during regime shelling targeting Islamic State group positions Photo: AFP
world

Syria regime forces clash with IS in south Damascus

0 Comments
BEIRUT

Syria regime forces backed by air strikes and artillery fire were locked in violent clashes with jihadists on Saturday in a push to expel them from southern Damascus, a Britain-based monitor said.

Government troops battled Islamic State fighters in the neighbourhood of Qadam and nearby southern areas, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights monitor said.

Regime forces are seeking to oust the jihadists from the capital's southern doorstep, where government bombardment has intensified since April 19.

IS overran Qadam last month, and has held parts of the adjacent district of Hajar al-Aswad and the neighboring Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk since 2015.

"Violent clashes are ongoing between both sides in Qadam, where regime forces were able to advance in parts of its Mazaniyeh quarter," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

State news agency SANA said army units "are advancing on several axes in the neighbourhoods of Qadam and Mazaniyeh and extending their control over a number of buildings".

On Friday, regime forces seized control of buildings inside both Qadam and Hajar al-Aswad, the Observatory said.

Yarmuk and its surroundings are now IS's largest urban redoubt in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

At least 79 regime fighters and 68 IS jihadists have been killed in nine days of fighting in southern Damascus, the monitor said.

At least 36 civilians have been killed in regime bombardment during the same period, it said. Among the dead are 17 civilians, including seven children, that were killed in Yarmuk on Friday.

IS jihadists have lost much of the territory they once controlled in Syria and Iraq, part of their cross-border "caliphate" declared in 2014.

The government offensive in Damascus comes as part of a regime push to restore full control over the capital.

Last month it seized Eastern Ghouta, the last rebel stronghold near Damascus.

More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria's war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Top 3 Regional Ramen: Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo