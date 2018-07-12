Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The regime and rebels in Syria have agreed for opposition fighters to hand over their heavy weapons in the city of Daraa, pictured July 2018, according to Syrian state media Photo: AFP/File
world

Syria state media confirms deal with rebels for Daraa city

3 Comments
By Mohamad Yusuf
DAMASCUS

Syrian state media on Wednesday confirmed a deal between the regime and rebels for opposition fighters to hand over their heavy weapons in the southern city of Daraa.

On Friday, an agreement was announced for the wider province of the same name, the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. But the implementation was set to occur in three stages: first in the east of the province, then rebel-held parts of the provincial capital Daraa, and finally the province's west.

"A deal has been reached between the Syrian state and the terrorist groups in Daraa al-Balad," state news agency SANA reported, referring to the rebels.

Under the deal for opposition-held areas of Daraa city, rebels are to hand over their heavy and medium-sized weapons, it said. It would also provide for "fighters who wish to do so to settle their status with the regime" and stay, "and for those who refuse the agreement to leave the city", it said.

It is the latest in a string of such so-called "reconciliation" deals that have allowed the Russia-backed regime to retake large parts of the country since 2015.

These agreements often come after blistering military campaigns, and see thousands of rebel fighters evacuated on buses to areas still held by the opposition in the north of the country.

The deal announced Friday came more than two weeks into a government offensive on rebel-held areas of southern Syria close to Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Regime forces have now retaken more than 80 percent of Daraa province, according to Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Some western areas of the province remain under opposition control, while the deal does not include a southwestern patch held by an affiliate of the Islamic State jihadist group.

Syria's conflict has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Syrian state media on Wednesday

State media? And people complain about a free, for-profit press when outlets report events from perspectives different from theirs.

State controlled media is what many dictators use to maintain their power and control. Many of their supporters want to only read things that glory their leader. Not me.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

State controlled media is what many dictators use to maintain their power and control. 

You mean like the BBC, Canada's CBC, Austalia's ABC and Japan's NHK?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The BBC isn't controlled by the state.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi