Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, image from drone video, shows damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria, two days after Syrian Democratic Forces said military operations to oust the Islamic State group ended. A U.S. military official says that the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2018 captured two notorious British members of an Islamic State insurgent cell commonly dubbed “The Beatles” and known for beheading hostages. (AP Photo/Gabriel Chaim)
world

Syrian militia says large number of IS foreign fighters held

3 Comments
By SARAH EL DEEB
BEIRUT

The Syrian Kurdish militia partnering with the U.S-led coalition to fight Islamic State militants said Monday that it is holding a "huge number" of foreign fighters in Syria and none of their home countries want them back.

The head of the People's Defense Units, or the YPG, Sipan Hemo, speaking to reporters in a conference call Monday, said more than half of those detained in the battle against IS in Syria are foreign fighters from all over the world, including Russia, Europe, China, Japan and Arab countries.

The future of those militants remains unclear and the process for bringing them to justice unsettled amid a debate, mostly in Europe, about whether they should be allowed to return home.

Hemo provided no figure for the number of detainees captured by his forces in Syria but added it was a burden to keep them.

"We suffer from the large number of Daesh detainees that we have now," Hemo said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Hemo said there is a "huge" number of IS foreign fighters and administrators from all over the world. Most of them are from Russia, Europe and Arab countries, he said.

Hemo said his forces have formally asked foreign governments to take their nationals to be tried at home. "Up until now, no one wants to take them back or to try them. We still have them in (local) prisons," he said. "Honestly, we also don't know what their future will be."

Hemo said many of the local fighters were forced to work or cooperate with IS because they controlled their areas. He said those local detainees will likely face regular courts and will be tried or released. "They are regular people who had to live with Daesh."

Even that is not exactly straightforward. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have no international recognition and the Syrian government, which runs the local courts, doesn't have a presence in the areas liberated from IS by the U.S-backed forces.

The SDF — with the YPG as its backbone — captured two British men last month, and U.S. officials interrogated them and identified them with biometric data and other tools. It was the most high profile capture publicly announced. British officials said they don't want the two men, who were part of a cell that executed foreign hostages, to return home.

U.S. officials say the two men represent just a small portion of the hundreds of foreign-born IS terrorists that were captured or killed since October 2017 by the SDF.

Two French nationals, including a woman listed as a key recruiter, appeared in videos posted online last month to speak about the conditions of their detention in Syria.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Devastating picture.

And how many people will gain from this. I'll bet it's a tiny amount in comparison with the lives lost and/or permanently damaged.

Wars fought over control of another nation's resources benefit a handful of people while potentially harming millions. Same with wars fought over competing belief systems.

Do people really want their tax moneys to pay for more of these so a handful of people can benefit?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

it is holding a "huge number" of foreign fighters in Syria and none of their home countries want them back.

Not surprising at all...

foreign fighters from all over the world, including Russia, Europe, China, Japan and Arab countries.

Japan, really ??? Oo

0 ( +0 / -0 )

i spent time in siria and lebanon back in 2006 very kind people. Was brought breakfast by and iraqi guy who was bring his sick uncle over for hospital treatment, when my country UK was bombing his looking for weapons of mass distraction. This is all about money and control, sure assad is no saint though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2 Easy Valentine’s Day Chocolate Treats To Make At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Hot springs

Yuda Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo