Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Syrian state media says three killed in Israeli attacks

0 Comments
DAMASCUS

Three Syrian servicemen were killed and three wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, Syrian state media reported, citing the military.

State media said air defense forces were confronting what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartous.

It said the forces were also confronting "hostile targets" over the Qalamoun mountains near the border with Lebanon.

A Syrian military statement said there were two simultaneous Israeli attacks, a missile attack targeting the countryside near the capital, Damascus, carried out from the direction of southeast of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The other came from the direction of the sea, aimed at points south of Tartous. Air defenses forces shot down some of the missiles, but there was "some material damage", the statement added.

Syria's state news agency SANA said fires caused by the attacks were controlled, without specifying where they had broken out.

The Israeli military declined to comment on reports of a possible strike in Syria.

Israel has been carrying out strikes for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar al-Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

The first ship to leave Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel