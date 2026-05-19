Taiwan 'cautiously optimistic' about U.S. arms sales, defense minister says

Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo reacts after visiting a reservists training during annual Han Kuang drill, in New Taipei City, Taiwan July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about ‌arms sales from the U.S., after President Donald Trump said he was still considering whether to go ahead with new sales ‌to the Chinese-claimed island.

Trump's meeting with ⁠China's Xi Jinping last week, where ⁠Taiwan was a ⁠point of focus, has caused concern in ‌Taipei about the U.S. commitment to helping the island defend ⁠itself.

The U.S. is ⁠bound by law to provide Taiwan with weapons and in December the Trump administration approved an $11 billion arms package, the largest ever. A second ⁠package worth some $14 billion has yet ⁠to be formally approved.

Speaking to reporters ‌in parliament, Koo said the U.S. has repeatedly said its policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

"For a long time, the United States has maintained peace ‌and stability in the Taiwan Strait region through arms sales channels. This was established under the Taiwan Relations Act," he added, referring to the 1979 law that mandates arms sales.

Weapons sales are an important "counterbalancing force" for maintaining peace and stability in ​the Taiwan Strait, Koo said.

"It is clear that the side repeatedly provoking, creating incidents and ‌undermining the peaceful and stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait is China, not our country," he added.

"Therefore, under these circumstances, ‌we believe that maintaining this arms-sales channel is ⁠in line with U.S. ⁠interests," Koo said.

Taiwan is continuing ​to talk to the U.S. about arms ⁠sales and "at present, ‌we remain cautiously optimistic," he added.

Taiwan's ​government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.