 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo reacts after visiting a reservists training, in New Taipei City
Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo reacts after visiting a reservists training during annual Han Kuang drill, in New Taipei City, Taiwan July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang Image: Reuters/Ann Wang
world

Taiwan 'cautiously optimistic' about U.S. arms sales, defense minister says

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about ‌arms sales from the U.S., after President Donald Trump said he was still considering whether to go ahead with new sales ‌to the Chinese-claimed island.

Trump's meeting with ⁠China's Xi Jinping last week, where ⁠Taiwan was a ⁠point of focus, has caused concern in ‌Taipei about the U.S. commitment to helping the island defend ⁠itself.

The U.S. is ⁠bound by law to provide Taiwan with weapons and in December the Trump administration approved an $11 billion arms package, the largest ever. A second ⁠package worth some $14 billion has yet ⁠to be formally approved.

Speaking to reporters ‌in parliament, Koo said the U.S. has repeatedly said its policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

"For a long time, the United States has maintained peace ‌and stability in the Taiwan Strait region through arms sales channels. This was established under the Taiwan Relations Act," he added, referring to the 1979 law that mandates arms sales.

Weapons sales are an important "counterbalancing force" for maintaining peace and stability in ​the Taiwan Strait, Koo said.

"It is clear that the side repeatedly provoking, creating incidents and ‌undermining the peaceful and stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait is China, not our country," he added.

"Therefore, under these circumstances, ‌we believe that maintaining this arms-sales channel is ⁠in line with U.S. ⁠interests," Koo said.

Taiwan is continuing ​to talk to the U.S. about arms ⁠sales and "at present, ‌we remain cautiously optimistic," he added.

Taiwan's ​government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo