Taiwan's Foreign Minister Wu visits Prague
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Photo: Reuters/DAVID W CERNY
world

Taiwan blasts Elon Musk over latest China comments

TAIPEI

Taiwan is "not for sale", the island's foreign minister said in a stern rebuke to Elon Musk who asserted Taiwan was an integral part of China, as the billionaire again waded into the thorny issue relations between Beijing and Taipei.

Musk, the owner of the social media platform X formerly known as Twitter, as well as the Tesla electric car company and Starlink satellite network, made the comments to the All-In Summit in Los Angeles uploaded to YouTube this week.

"Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because ... the U.S. Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force," he said.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, in a post on X late Wednesday, responded that he hoped Musk could ask China to "open @X to its people". China blocks X, along with other major Western social media like Facebook.

"Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart Ukraine's counterstrike against Russia," Wu added, referring to Musk's refusing a Ukrainian request to activate his Starlink satellite network in Crimea's port city of Sevastopol last year to aid an attack on Russia's fleet there.

"Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC & certainly not for sale!" Wu said, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan's democratically elected government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

This is not the first time Musk, whose Tesla had a large factory in Shanghai, has riled Taiwan.

Last October, he suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing, drawing a similarly strong reprimand from Taiwan.

12 Comments
What a scumbag. 23 million people have a say, too.

14 ( +15 / -1 )

Sickening comments by Musk. He's a megalomaniac like certain authoritarian rulers.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Simple mathematics: 14 billion people is greater than 2,300 people.

-10 ( +1 / -11 )

Ping AnToday  11:43 am JST

Simple mathematics: 14 billion people is greater than 2,300 people.

you messed up your numbers, mr.Mathematics.

1.4 billion vs 23 million.

1,400,000,000 vs 23,000,000

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Ping AnToday 11:43 am JST

Simple mathematics: 14 billion people is greater than 2,300 people.

China has a say but they better get to their invasion right now, risking a humiliating loss, tanking their economy, and MAD.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart Ukraine's counterstrike against Russia," Wu added, referring to Musk's refusing a Ukrainian request to activate his Starlink satellite network in Crimea's port city of Sevastopol last year to aid an attack on Russia's fleet there.

Don't hold anything back, Mr. Wu. Tell us how you really feel.

Musk really needs to learn to shut his mouth and stay in his lane.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Elon Musk should be stopped...He is "too much socialist"...!

Too much money is cooking his brain tho...!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

RichardPearceToday 11:50 am JST

China's betting Taipei is for sale from underneath the American backed board of directors, having seen the White Bloc buy it for a while.

Who exactly is the seller? China is blowing up all of the trade bridges with the US and Taiwan won't sell itself into slavery. Also nice racist assumption yet again.

It's made an opening bid (letting the island corporations to set up branches in the neighboring mainland) knowing that board will vehemently reject it and prevent anyone from buying. I'm betting the next step will be a stick, enforcing cabotage on any ship that tries to dock in Taipei and anywhere else in China.

I'm betting the next step will be some mysterious sinkings of Chinese ships.

By the time there's an American election not featuring Biden and Trump, the winner is almost certainly going to be booed and protested against if they show up in Taipei.

There won't be anyone left on the island of Taiwan from its current inhabitants but then that may have been the plan all along. The real question is whether the mainlanders will be as pleased with their leaders for having caused hundreds of thousands of their kids to die and ending trade with 40% of world gdp.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Just echoing MAGA-world's values and policies...give Ukraine to Russia and let China have Taiwan...

Putin is a "genius" and Xi's being President for life is "smart"...

Trump-Putin-Xi....the "Three Tyrant Amigos"....

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Elon Musk who asserted Taiwan was an integral part of China

This be-wigged snake-oil salesman is a disgrace. Cosying up to a totalitarian regime - and denying the free independent existence of Taiwan - simply for MORE money.

Consumers with a conscience will remember this, Musk.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Capitalism at its best. It is not about democracy or communism... only money...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Oh dear, the narcissistic, megalomaniac, inconsequential, Musk speaks again.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

