Taiwan has no right to join United Nations: China

China insisted Wednesday that Taiwan had no right to join the United Nations, after the United States ratcheted up tensions with a call for the democratic island to have greater involvement in the world body.
In a statement marking 50 years since the U.N. General Assembly voted to seat Beijing and boot out Taipei, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he regretted that Taiwan had been increasingly excluded on the world stage.
"As the international community faces an unprecedented number of complex and global issues, it is critical for all stakeholders to help address these problems. This includes the 24 million people who live in Taiwan," Blinken said.
"Taiwan's meaningful participation in the U.N. system is not a political issue, but a pragmatic one," he said.
"That is why we encourage all U.N. member states to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community."
China considers Taiwan -- where nationalist forces fled in 1949 after losing a civil war to the communists -- to be a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.
It responded to Blinken's statement with strident, albeit familiar, statements emphasizing its position that Taiwan's government had no place on the global diplomatic stage.
"Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations," Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, told reporters.
"The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states... Taiwan is a part of China."
The United States has long called for Taiwan's inclusion in U.N. activities.
But the latest statement adds to an escalation of diplomatic rhetoric and military posturing over Taiwan.
China is regularly setting records for its number of warplane flights near the island.
U.S. President Joe Biden last week told a televised forum that the United States was ready to defend Taiwan from any Chinese invasion.
Those comments were quickly walked back by the White House amid warnings from China, continuing a strategy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.
The United States switched recognition in 1979 to Beijing.
But Congress at the same time approved the Taiwan Relations Act that obligated the supply of weapons to the island for its self-defense.
Blinken on Tuesday reiterated that the United States still recognized only Beijing. But he emphasized the democratic credentials of the island of 23 million people.
"Taiwan has become a democratic success story," Blinken said. "We are among the many U.N. member states who view Taiwan as a valued partner and trusted friend."
Blinken pointed to Taiwan's exclusion from meetings associated with the International Civil Aviation Organization and the World Health Organization.
He noted that Taiwan was hailed for its "world-class" response to Covid-19 -- which largely spared the island after early intervention -- and that tens of millions of passengers go through Taiwanese airports each year.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed Blinken's remarks.
"Grateful for #US support for expanding #Taiwan's international participation," she said on Twitter. "We stand ready to work with all like-minded partners to contribute our expertise in international organizations, mechanisms & events."© 2021 AFP
OssanAmerica
It is China that has no right to be in the UN much less hold a Permanent seat on the UNSC.
Taiwan (The Republic of China) joined the United Nations as a founding member on 24 October 1945.
Mat
China needs to study some actual history. History is when happened, not what you want to have happened.
Oh, and Taiwan is a country.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Ossan has it down and it is true.
Monty
China needs to study some actual history.
100% agree!
But the problem is that China "writes" its own interpretation of history and also teaches his own interpretation of history at their schools.
And also issue its own interpretation of land-maps.
xamurai
As far as I know, Taiwan which was then known as Republic of China was one of the founding members of the League of Nations, which eventually became the United Nations.
Farmboy
The US opened to China under Nixon and Carter, and no longer recognized Taiwan. On the other hand, the agreement on the US side not to push the envelope about the issue of Taiwan was contingent on there being no military action against it from China.
It seems that neither side is currently comfortable with that agreement, which at the time was considered a complex but useful way to allow a better relationship.
i don’t know what the answer is now, but a shooting war is definitely not the answer.
M3M3M3
More blatant hypocrisy from the United States. This is the country that voted against admitting the internationally recognised state of Palestine to the UN, even just as an observer state.
Jayel
I've heard lots of great things about Taiwan and hope to visit there someday. China, not so much.
rainyday
China saying it doesn't want this makes me want it more.
Kind of a Streisand effect type thing going on there.
albaleo
And what determines a sovereign state? From Article 1 of the UN Charter:
To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples
The principle of "self-determination of peoples" tells me it is up to the people of Taiwan whether they want to become an independent state or not. Give it up, China!
GdTokyo
While it may have seemed smart at the time, the abandonment of Taiwan, started by Nixon and completed by Carter was a strategic error on the part of the US.
It could have established a precedent that would leave the island in a stronger place now and the dirty little secret in the PRC (not so little) is that their economy would still be nothing without the American consumer. If we had maintained relations with Taiwan, we still could have sold and bought as we are now.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Taiwan Beef noodles for the win. The country Taiwan is China. The CCP is secondary and thugs.
yakyak
That is exactly why they should join.