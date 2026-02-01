Taiwan must look to democracies, not China, for trade cooperation, president says

Taiwan must look to fellow democracies, not China, for trade and economic cooperation, President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday, as his government mapped out how the island plans to work with the United States on areas like AI and critical minerals.
Senior Taiwanese and U.S. officials last week discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, tech and drones at a high-level forum launched during the first Trump administration, with the U.S. State Department praising Taipei as a "vital partner."
The two sides signed statements on cooperation on economic security and on the Pax Silica Declaration - a U.S.-led initiative aimed at securing AI and semiconductor supply chains amid intense competition from Beijing, Washington's main strategic rival and which claims Taiwan as its own territory.
Speaking at a news conference at the presidential office about the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, Lai lauded the outcome of those talks.
"Taiwan is on the right economic path and is striding confidently onto the world stage. Taiwan has both the capability and the confidence to work with its democratic partners to lead the next generation of prosperity," he said.
Lai was speaking as the deputy chairman of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), Hsiao Hsu-tsen, was in Beijing for a think-tank exchange with China's Communist Party on ostensibly non-political issues like AI and tourism.
Lai said Taiwan's opposition "had their own positions", and pointed to the differences of Taiwan's slower economic growth under the previous KMT government, which signed a landmark trade deal with China, or the much faster growth since the Democratic Progressive Party took office in 2016.
"Do we want to continue collaborating with the U.S., Japan, Europe and other allied nations, or again lock ourselves into China?" he added.
There was no immediate response from the KMT to Lai's remarks, but Hsiao told the opening of the forum in Beijing that "peaceful development" serves the interests of both sides, according to a read out of his remarks provided by the party.
"We should cooperate across the Taiwan Strait to earn money from the world, rather than oppose each other across the strait and let foreign countries reap the benefits, exploiting Taiwan and hollowing it out," he said.
China refuses to speak to Lai, calling him a "separatist". He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.
Speaking to reporters, Lai reiterated an offer to speak to Beijing, based on parity and equality.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
32 Comments
Jay
That makes total sense, seeing as Taiwan is 100% an independent country, a thriving democracy made up of the remnants of the KMT who were the ones doing the hard yards in WWII fighting the Japanese invaders while the Chinese COMMUNISTS fled like cowards to the hills, avoiding real battles, and then swooping in like Leftist RATS to take over the mainland when their opponents were severely depleted and exhausted from actually fighting the war.
Taiwan should ade with fellow democracies like the U.S., Japan, and Europe builds real partnerships based on shared values and mutual respect, not kowtowing to a bullying dictatorship in Beijing that still pretends Taiwan is theirs while relying on economic coercion and threats.
HopeSpringsEternal
Diversification always a good idea, but impossible for this tiny island to simply ignore the giant growing market just a few miles/kilometers away. Trade if done well should IMPROVE relations after all, no matter the politics
GuruMick
Just watched a doco on the China/Taiwan impasse.
Lots of issues raised that would make a Chinese invasion very difficult
1/Amphibious attacks not easy 2/China depends on oil and other supplies passing through the Straits of Malacca , at its narrowest, under 30 to 40 kilos wide and surrounded by US forces 3/China has territory disagreements with 17 neighboring countries , many of whom would come into any conflict against China, at least in supporting roles, 4/ US has a better equipped submarine fleet in the area as well as around 75,000 troops in South Korea and Japan combined 5/China has an aging population....not the demographic you want to engage in a war....
So, relax people....2027 is or was the date for reunification but the costs are presently too high for China.
Taiwan no pushover either.
None of this changes my opinion that Taiwan is historically part of China....but realpolitic advises otherwise.
Oh....the US maintains a "strategic ambiguity " on the question of involvement in a China/Taiwan conflict....maybe Japans PM could do the same.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He's absolutely right. The PRC wants invasion only.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trade did not improve relations between China and anyone else so far.
JJE
Important to observe that he and the entity he represents have precisely zero UN-recognition, and as such are illegitimate. By extension, Beijing has every prerogative to pursue reunification, much as other countries do. More so considering this is spelled out in Cairo and Potsdam.
Fortunately, Beijing wants the peaceful path, emulating the successful HK and Macau templates. If war happens, it will be on foreign belligerence and aggression obstructing the harmonious path against China's internal affairs and territorial integrity.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's pursuing strategic stability with China as well as Russia, so US Govt. while officially 'ambiguous', will never trigger WWIII with China over Taiwan. Trump's job is to provide enough carrots and sticks to incentivize Xi to maintain the status quo and that's what he's doing.
US and China to pursue WMD reductions treaties soon, along with Russia, once Biden Admin's Ukraine stupidity, turning Ukraine into a NATO proxy, is peacefully settled. Tawain will never be such a foolish military proxy.
quercetum
The charge Lai now faces: a man whose administrative ceiling, critics say, never rose much higher than the scale of a small-town mayor. Lai’s capacity is a small town mayor at best. (just to be clear, a town is bigger than a village.)
That’s the problem with non-meritocracies; for all its virtues, it sometimes hands the keys to people who win popularity contests rather than demonstrate competence.
As for the people, for all the noise, there’s a simple, unspoken calculation running through the island: when 95% of the population shares Han ancestry with the mainland, people don’t seriously believe Beijing is planning to storm in and massacre its own kin. That’s the quiet truth beneath the theatrics. And I would agree as would Taiwan Is Not China.
It’ll definitely be through peaceful means like HK and Macau. You don’t have to be a naval strategist to see the basic problem: the closer an American carrier group sails toward the Chinese coastline, the more it resembles an extremely expensive piñata surrounded by several thousand very real sticks.
Washington still talks as if the Seventh Fleet can glide up to the Taiwan Strait like it’s 1996, but the map has changed. According to recent U.S. Defense Department reporting, China now fields over 3,100 land‑based ballistic missiles under the Rocket Force alone—an arsenal explicitly designed for what the Pentagon calls anti‑access/area‑denial operations.
These aren’t abstract numbers; they’re the reason every serious planner quietly admits that a carrier sitting “safely” at Midway‑like distances is still well within reach of long‑range anti‑ship systems. The uncomfortable truth is that geography and physics don’t care about American talking points.
And then there’s the arithmetic of firepower. A U.S. aircraft carrier is a formidable machine, but it is not a bottomless quiver. A Nimitz‑ or Ford‑class carrier typically carries 40–50 strike aircraft, each with a limited number of missiles, and the ship itself only mounts a small set of defensive interceptors. In other words, a carrier strike group can project power, but it cannot absorb an unlimited barrage.
Meanwhile, China’s missile inventory—numbering in the thousands—sits in hardened positions across the mainland, backed by an industrial base that U.S. analysts warn is out‑producing American missile stockpiles. Responsible ... So when people insist that the U.S. Navy can simply steam up to the Chinese littoral and impose its will, I would say they’re clinging to a Desert Tortoise world that no longer exists. The balance of distance, volume, and vulnerability has shifted—and no amount of nostalgia for American primacy can wish that away.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Important to observe that Taiwan has more recognition than russia's disgraces.
TaiwanIsNotChina
A country with a military like Taiwan will not be following any HK or Macau playbook. Also the US, should Trump choose to intervene, does not need to sail aircraft within missile range. There are plenty of air options to sink tugboats.
TaiwanIsNotChina
*sail aircraft carriers
quercetum
It’s a lovely idea, isn’t it — Taiwan standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with the great democracies of the Pacific world, forging some shining alliance of shared values and mutual resolve. But scratch the surface and the fantasy collapses. The uncomfortable truth is that the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines are all wrestling with their own economic stagnation, political dysfunction, and industrial bottlenecks. They can talk a good game about defending democracy, but when it comes to Taiwan, the support they can actually deliver is mostly confined to what their defense industries can invoice. Weapons, yes. Rhetoric, certainly. But anything beyond that — real economic ballast, real strategic commitment — is in painfully short supply.
And this is where the gap between Taiwan’s aspirations and its leadership becomes impossible to ignore. While the island is being told to bet its future on partners who are themselves struggling to keep their own economies upright, its president is a man critics say has an administrative ceiling barely above that of a small‑town mayor. Meanwhile, the same countries urging Taiwan to “stand firm” are busy lifting entire semiconductor fabs out of the island and relocating them to Arizona, Japan, and Europe — a polite way of saying: don’t count on us when things get rough. I would call it what it is: a mismatch between the scale of the crisis and the calibre of the leadership, wrapped in a comforting story about democratic solidarity that dissolves the moment you look at the balance sheets.
The old empires hauled away ivory, timber, spices — whatever could be ripped from the soil and shipped home. The new ones don’t bother with raw materials; they take something far more valuable. They take factories. They take the crown jewels of a modern economy — semiconductor fabs — and relocate them to Arizona, to Japan, to Europe, all under the polite fiction of “diversifying supply chains.” It’s extraction without the gunboats, exploitation without the pith helmets. And the countries doing the lecturing about “standing firm” against Beijing are the same ones quietly airlifting Taiwan’s most precious assets out of the island piece by piece.
When a leader appears more eager to please distant allies than to defend the interests of those at home, people start to feel they’ve been written out of their own story. It’s not about treachery; it’s about a deeper kind of political displacement — the fear that the person in charge is no longer anchored in the lived reality of the society he governs. And that, for many Taiwanee, is the real wound.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Taiwan can see what happened to Hong Kong and will not go down quietly.
OssanAmerica
Still repeating this silly false statement? A nation does not have to be a UN member or be recognized by them to be a sovereign nation. The UN does not create or authorize the existence of countries. There is nothing "illegitimate" about the Republic of China. The PRC just saying so doesn't make it so.
The standards for a sovereign nation, under the Montivideo Convention are that it controls territory, has a permanent population, an effective government and can conduct, even if limited, foreign relations. All conditions which Taiwan meets.
HopeSpringsEternal
Afraid Trump's recent National Security Strategy explicitly states that the US Govt. seeks strategic stability with China and there's almost no mention of Taiwan...
Trumps into Realism, not WWIII Fatalism, thankfully!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Afraid Trump's National Security Strategy will only last as long as he does.
HopeSpringsEternal
There's no way to re-supply Taiwan, so sustained conflict with China is not even an option, even if we had ever had more unfit global leaders willing to provoke WWIII
Taiwan and China need to work it out, meanwhile the US is busy ramping up its domestic chip production, as are many other countries and wisely so, as clock is ticking
HopeSpringsEternal
Good point Jay and they also if given the chance surround the beautiful resolute desk in the Oval in large numbers, and fire up the autopen, making the World a very risky place indeed, as totally unaccountable
Any real surprise Russia and China now such good pals?
deanzaZZR
Montivideo Convention? What a coincidence, Uruguay's president is currently on a state visit to China working on win, win. Lai is a complete bust with his internal divisive politics while doing little to address the needs of the Taiwanese people.
Watch 5 minutes of one of his speeches and you should be able to pick up on what @quercetum is suggesting by referring to Lai as a small town mayor. The American Institute in Taiwan approves.
Fos
What we see day in, day out, by the merchant of wars in Wall Street, is a clear manipulation of narrative, eager to incite tensions in the Asian continent and increase their profits with the sale of American made weapons.
Truth is, while the US prospers on geopolitical blackmail, wars, and illegal tariffs, China thrives on peace, mutual understanding, and international trade.
Everyone knows that this narrative with no real evidence has been built by the US military complex, who wants to preserve their economic interests. There is no motive or scope for China to attack Japan.
HopeSpringsEternal
But Fos, what about China attacking Taiwan, thoughts please!?!
Fos
@Hope
When was that the attack, or which precise date will it be? I must have missed the headlines :)
Apart from the usual trollers and alter egos, clearly employed by the Department of War in Washington, disseminating alarms to scare the regular Japanese voters, and what must be done, logistically, to elect the latest representation of revisionist politician.
The only headlines for sure nobody missed was the deliberate overthrow of a regime, a coup d'état, in Venezuela, the constant threats of invasion to Greenland, the stable support of the mass killing in Middle East conducted by the criminal state of Israel, the fresh warning of bombing Iran.
And all this comes from ‘a fellow democracies like the U.S”, like the very first message states :)
Moral integrity: the hypocrite refuses to apply to himself the standards he applies to others. And this is the world we live in unfortunately
TaiwanIsNotChina
China aggression towards its neighbors is not CG.
Fos
The US interpretation, fed to Japan, seriously distorts and exaggerates China’s measures, deliberately creating unnecessary misunderstanding and panic.
The main interest of the Department of War in Washington would be inciting tensions against China, which they see as their number one threat to their hegemony. On the other hand, a stable and peaceful continent would alter the plans for the big US industrial military complex: eager to wage the next war to Asia, hence the manipulation of narrative we see constantly from the usual suspects.
Truth is nothing terrifies America more than peace.
JJE
It's a provable fact Beijing is not a signatory to the Montevideo Convention, which is primarily an agreement between states in the Americas, so it bizarre to even bring that up, let alone apply it to Taiwan (which was an inherent part of mainland China at the time of signing).
Even more bizarre is invoking it once it has been superseded by other agreements Beijing was actually a party to, such as Cairo, Potsdam and the actual UN.
JJE
...also relevant to observe at the time of those final three agreements/organizations, Taiwan was part of Beijing's portfolio remit.
Nothing has changed which shouldn't make that the case now.
OssanAmerica
What's really bizzarre is that you make reference to the Cairo Agreement (Dec 1943) and Potsdam Agreement (July 1945) and the United Nations (founded Oct 1945) with the Republic of China being one of the founding members with regard to Beijing as in Peoples Republic of China founded in Oct 1949.
China "PRC" was obviously not a party to any of those for the simple reason that it did not exist at the time.
JJE
Beijing is China, meaning it has the keys to the legacy. The control of Beijing and the mainland is what equates to UN control, as demonstrated by contemporary recognition. This means winning the civil war (which has was not concluded by any signed agreement but is in abeyance).
OssanAmerica
The Chinese PLA does not make it a practice to publically announce long term military operation plans in advance. So no you didn't miss anything.
But the West estimates a target window of late 2020s-early 2030s.
OssanAmerica
There is no legacy attached to the UN recognizing the PRC in 1971. It recognized the control over the mainland. The UN has made no statement either way wuth respect to the ROC-Taiwan.
The Chinese Civil War effectively ended in 1948/49 allowing the PRC to lay claim to mainland China. Claiming that it is not over is just an excuse to justify an invasion and annexation.
OssanAmerica
The WWII declaration made it clear that Taiwan was to be returned to the Republic of China. Which it was. It is only China that is trying to change that.
OKuniyoshi
He mentioned a list of counties, with US right in front of what he described as democracy, seriously?????? US?Sound more like a marketing person, for US.