 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan's main opposition party KMT chairperson Cheng Li-wun speaks at the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei on March 23, 2026. Image: AFP
world

Taiwan opposition leader accepts Xi's invitation to visit China

5 Comments
By Joy CHIANG
TAIPEI

The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party accepted an invitation from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit in April, her party and Chinese state media reported Monday.

Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson Cheng Li-wun, who took up her role in November, has insisted on meeting Xi before she makes an official trip to the United States, drawing criticism from inside and outside her party that she is too pro-China.

The KMT advocates closer relations and more exchanges with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it.

Cheng "gladly accepted" the invitation to lead a delegation to China, her party said in a statement, confirming a Xinhua report.

Cheng "looks forward to joint efforts by both parties to advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and work for peace in the Taiwan Strait and greater well-being for people on both sides," the statement said.

Chinese state media said the delegation would visit the eastern province of Jiangsu, Shanghai and Beijing from April 7-12, but did not specify if Cheng would meet with Xi, which she has been publicly pushing for.

Speaking after the announcement, Cheng said she hoped to prove that "the two sides of the strait are not doomed to war".

It will be the first visit to China by a sitting KMT chairperson since November 2016 when then KMT leader Hung Hsiu-chu met with Xi in Beijing.

There are concerns within the KMT that a Cheng-Xi meeting could trigger voter backlash in Taiwan's district elections later this year.

While the KMT has long supported friendlier relations with Beijing, Cheng has been accused by President Lai Ching-te's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of doing Beijing's bidding by stalling the government's defence spending plans.

But speaking to foreign media last week, Cheng said talks with Xi would carry "significant symbolic meaning" and could be a "foundation" for peaceful relations across the Taiwan Strait.

"I do not believe a single meeting can resolve all the issues that have been accumulating for nearly a century," Cheng said. "But... I hope I can successfully build such a bridge."

Taiwan's parliament is debating proposals for special defence spending aimed at boosting the island's military capabilities against a potential Chinese attack.

Lai's government has proposed NT$1.25 trillion ($39 billion) in spending on critical defence purchases, including U.S. arms, while the KMT wants to allocate NT$380 billion for US weapons with the option for more acquisitions.

But some KMT lawmakers are pushing for a much higher budget than the one proposed by the party, signaling an internal split over defence.

Recently back from a US visit, Lu Shiow-yen, who is the mayor of Taiwan's manufacturing hub Taichung and widely seen as a potential KMT presidential candidate in the 2028 elections, has told local media "the reasonable amount to be passed and allocated should be between NT$800 billion and NT$1 trillion".

Cheng's trip to China was announced as a US bipartisan Congressional delegation visits Taiwan, dialing up pressure for greater military spending.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

.She is pro China and pro USA, She must be getting under the table payments from both China and the USA. Never met a politician that could not resist corruption. She is a two way traitor and should be hung in a public while burning both the flags of China and the USA plus effigies of Xi and the Orange child sex abuser

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Taiwan's opposition leader is realistic, making good relations in China and Xi, as there will be no WWIII over Taiwan (ditto Ukraine), as reunification is inevitable, as Taiwan's rapidly losing its chip 'card', as semiconductor production now exploding in US and across the World

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Maybe Ukraine should send a similar opposition type to meet with Russia and Putin? Far better for countries to not put all their eggs one basket, as Taiwan's opposition leader is busy dealing in geopolitical reality, not fantasy

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Didn't know she was a fan of Winnie the Pooh.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here is a mature leader choosing dialog instead of the counter examples of Trump and Bibi who choose bombs and violence.

What a breath of fresh air across the Taiwan Strait.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog