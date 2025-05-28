 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Taiwan pledges to buy more American goods as 32% tariff looms

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan's president on Tuesday pledged to buy more American goods, including natural gas and oil, as the self-governing island seeks closer ties with the U.S. while threatened with a 32% tariff from the Trump administration.

By purchasing more U.S. products that also include weapons and agricultural goods, Taiwan would not only create “more balanced bilateral trade” with the U.S. but also boost its energy autonomy and resilience, said Lai Ching-te, the island’s leader, while hosting a U.S. congressional delegation.

Lai also said the island would be willing to participate in U.S. efforts to reindustrialize and to lead the world in artificial intelligence.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, told Lai that the U.S. produces a lot of food and fiber and is “always looking for more friends to share that with.”

Trade and economic ties between Taiwan and the U.S. have grown closer in recent years. The island faces rising pressure from China, which sees the island as part of Chinese territory and vows to annex it, by force if necessary.

Washington is bound by its own laws to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself, and politicians — both Republicans and Democrats — have come to believe it is in the U.S. interest to deter Beijing from attacking Taiwan.

Many policymakers and analysts have argued that arming Taiwan includes not only weapons sales but closer economic and trade ties so the island is less vulnerable to economic coercion from the mainland.

The U.S. is now the top destination for Taiwan's foreign investments, including $165 billion by Taiwan's semiconductor giant TSMC to build factories in Arizona to make advanced chips. The island also is the 7th largest market for U.S. agricultural exports, Lai said.

However, the U.S. buys far more from Taiwan and had a trade deficit of $116.3 billion in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The 32% tariff, as proposed by President Donald Trump as part of his sweeping tariff plan, is on hold except a 10% baseline duty. Earlier this month, Lai downplayed the trade tensions between the U.S. and Taiwan as “frictions between friends.”

The congressional delegation stopped in Taipei as part of the group’s larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region through Thursday, according to American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. diplomatic mission on the island.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog