Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Han Kuo-Yu, pictured here at a presidential campaign rally, had favoured closer ties to China Photo: AFP
world

Taiwan populist mayor recalled in historic vote

0 Comments
By Sam Yeh
TAIPEI

A populist Taiwanese mayor was recalled by voters on Saturday, abruptly ending the rise of a politician whose failed presidential bid had favored closer ties with China.

The historic recall by citizens in the democratic island that Beijing regards as part of its own territory -- vowing to one day seize it, by force if necessary -- comes as tensions with China surge.

Han Kuo-yu was ousted by more than 40 percent of eligible voters in the southern city of Kaohsiung, with 97 percent of the ballots cast calling for the recall, according to the city's elections commission.

"This was an unfair and unjust election," the 62-year-old told reporters after the count, accusing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of a "national team" effort against him.

The recall vote was another blow for the island's opposition Kuomintang party, who favour warmer relations with mainland China.

A little known political outsider, Han swept to victory in Kaohsiung in November 2018, and then defeated a host of powerful insiders to run as Kuomintang's presidential candidate.

But his unsuccessful presidential bid also proved his local undoing, with residents of his city feeling ignored, and populist promises to make citizens "filthy rich" unfulfilled.

WeCare Kaohsiung, one of the groups spearheading efforts to unseat him, accused Han of neglecting his duties as mayor when he took three months of leave for his presidential run less than a year after being elected.

The DPP described the result as "an important milestone for Taiwan’s democratic progress."

It is the first time a municipal mayor has been successfully recalled since Taiwan lifted martial law and held its first democratic presidential elections in 1996.

Kaohsiung will have to hold a by-election within three months to elect a new mayor, who will serve out the remainder of the four-year term.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing have surged since President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016, because her government considers the island to be a de facto independent state rather than a part of China.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog