 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. and Taiwanese flags are seen in San Francisco
U.S. and Taiwanese flags are seen in San Francisco, California, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis Image: Reuters/Stephen Nellis
world

Taiwan presses case for U.S. arms after Trump says he's not decided on new sales

2 Comments
TAIPEI

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have always been a cornerstone of regional peace and stability and ‌are something confirmed in U.S. law, a senior Taiwanese diplomat said on Saturday after President Donald Trump said he had not decided on future ‌sales.

Despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, the ⁠U.S. is the most important international backer for ⁠democratically governed ⁠Taiwan, which China claims as its territory. Washington is bound ‌by the Taiwan Relations Act to provide weapons to the island.

But ⁠on Friday after a ⁠summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trump said he has not decided whether to proceed with a major weapons sale, adding to uncertainty about U.S. support for ⁠Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Saturday, Taiwan Deputy ⁠Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said U.S. ‌arms sales are something confirmed under the Taiwan Relations Act.

"Taiwan-U.S. arms sales have always been a cornerstone of regional peace and stability," he said.

In December, the Trump administration approved a ‌record $11 billion arms sale package for Taiwan. Reuters has reported a second one, worth around $14 billion, still awaits Trump's approval.

Chen declined to comment on the second package because it has yet to be made public, saying Taiwan will continue to communicate with and understand the situation from the U.S. side.

In comments ​to journalists after his summit with Xi, Trump appeared to suggest he would speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te ‌about the proposed sale, saying, "I have to speak to the person ... that's running Taiwan."

Asked about that possibility, Chen said Taiwan still needed to try to ‌understand the "true intent" of Trump's remarks.

China has never renounced the ⁠use of force to ⁠bring Taiwan under its control and ​has rebuffed repeated offers of talks from Lai, ⁠whom it says is ‌a "separatist".

Chen said that the Republic of China, ​Taiwan's formal name, is a "sovereign and independent country and only the 23 million people of Taiwan can decide our own future through democratic means."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Tricky times, Trump wants China to achieve a peaceful path with Taiwan, a 'soft landing', where the majority of people in Taiwan choose to further integrate into China and not a path of escalation, war, etc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Pres. Xi knows Pres. Trump's sympathetic, China's great power, island of Taiwan a big part of their LONG history

As Trump's pursuing his "Donroe" doctrine in the Western Hemisphere, regarding Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, etc., Xi doing exactly likewise in his backyard with Taiwan, there will be no WWIII over Taiwan, not a chance

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo