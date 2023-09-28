Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Launching ceremony of Taiwan's first domestically built submarine, in Kaohsiung
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attends the launching ceremony of Haikun, its first domestically built submarine, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
world

Taiwan reveals first homegrown submarine in defense milestone

0 Comments
By Carlos Garcia, Walid Berrazeg and Sarah Wu
KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan

Taiwan unveiled its first domestically developed submarine on Thursday, a major step in a years-long project aimed at strengthening the island's defense and deterrence against the Chinese navy.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has made the indigenous submarine program a key part of an ambitious project to modernize its armed forces as Beijing stages almost daily military exercises to assert its sovereignty.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who initiated the plan when she took office in 2016, showed off the first of eight new submarines on Thursday in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

"In the past, a domestically developed submarine was considered an impossible task. But, today, a submarine designed and manufactured by our country's people sits before our eyes," Tsai said, adding that it would play an important role in strengthening the navy's "asymmetric warfare" capabilities.

"Even if there are risks, and no matter how many challenges there are, Taiwan must take this step and allow the self-reliant national defense policy to grow and flourish on our land," Tsai said, standing in front of the ship, named the Narwhal. Taiwan's red flag, featuring a white sun against a blue sky, was wrapped around the submarine's bow.

The program has drawn on expertise and technology from several countries - a breakthrough for diplomatically isolated Taiwan.

Taiwan hopes to deploy at least two such domestically developed submarines by 2027, and possibly equip later models with missiles, the head of the program said this month.

The first submarine, with a price tag of T$49.36 billion ($1.53 billion), will use a combat system by Lockheed Martin Corp and carry U.S.-made Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes. It will enter sea trials next month before delivery to the navy by the end of 2024.

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang, Tsai's security adviser leading the program, has described the submarines as a "strategic deterrent" that can also help maintain the island's "lifeline" to the Pacific by keeping ports along Taiwan's eastern coast open.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog