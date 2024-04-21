 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame
A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States. Image: REUTERS file
world

Taiwan says it will discuss with U.S. how to use new funding

TAIPEI

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Sunday it will discuss with the United States how to use funding for the island included in a $95 billion legislative package mostly providing security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects those claims.

The defense ministry expressed thanks to the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the package on Saturday, saying it demonstrated the "rock solid" U.S. support for Taiwan.

The ministry added it "will coordinate the relevant budget uses with the United States through existing exchange mechanisms, and work hard to strengthen combat readiness capabilities to ensure national security and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

Taiwan has since 2022 complained of delays in deliveries of U.S. weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers focused on supplying Ukraine to help the country battle invading Russian forces.

Underscoring the pressure Taiwan faces from China, the ministry said on Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours 14 Chinese military aircraft had crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The median line once served as an unofficial border between the two sides over which neither sides' military crossed, but China's air force now regularly sends aircraft over it. China says it does not recognize the line's existence.

On Saturday, Taiwan's defense ministry said China had again carried out "joint combat readiness patrols" with Chinese warships and warplanes around Taiwan.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment outside of office hours on Sunday.

The island's armed forces are dwarfed by those of China's, especially the navy and air force.

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

