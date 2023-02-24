Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration shows Chinese and Taiwanese flags
Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
world

Taiwan sees China learning lessons from Russia's Ukraine invasion

TAIPEI

China's military is learning from Russia's invasion of Ukraine that any attack on Taiwan would have to be swift to succeed, but the Taiwan Strait would make that challenging, the island's defense minister said on Friday.

The possible impact of the war on China's military thinking on Taiwan and how China could attack the island, which Beijing sees as sovereign Chinese territory, has been widely debated in official circles in Taipei.

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the Chinese military would have taken notes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began one year ago with Russia failing to take Kyiv in the war's opening days.

"The Russia-Ukraine war has brought great lessons for the them - they will definitely seek speed," Chiu told reporters on the sidelines of parliament in Taipei, referring to China's military.

He said even if Chinese forces were planning a speedy attack they would face difficulties trying to take the island in a sudden move as they would have to cross the Taiwan Strait that separates the two.

"They would still have to overcome this," Chiu said. "It wouldn't be as fast as a week or two."

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and continues to mount almost daily military patrols near the island.

"I've said it before - as soon as the guns sound we will keep going to the end. But we absolutely will not provoke."

Taiwan's democratically-elected government says only Taiwan's people have the right to decide their future.

While Ukraine has won widespread public support in Taiwan, and Taiwan's government has sent humanitarian aid, China has refused to condemn Russia and the two countries announced a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

China has said that it is a "naked double standard" to seek to conflate the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine as the island has always been part of China and is entirely a domestic matter.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

