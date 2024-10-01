 Japan Today
Taiwan Asia Typhoon
Waves crash onto the coastline as Typhoon Krathon approaches to Taiwan in Yilan County, eastern coast of Taiwan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
world

Taiwan shuts schools and offices ahead a direct hit from powerful typhoon

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan

Taiwan closed schools and offices and evacuated hundreds from vulnerable areas around the island Tuesday ahead of a strong typhoon expected to hit its populated western coast after lashing northern Philippine islands.

More than 500 people were moved from mountainous regions prone to landslides. Nearly 40,000 troops were mobilized to help with rescue efforts, according to the Defense Ministry.

Typhoon Krathon is expected to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung in the island’s southwest on Wednesday morning then move across the center of Taiwan and northeast toward the East China Sea, according to the Central Weather Administration. It is expected to be felt in the capital Taipei on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Kaohsiung, a city of 2.7 million people, many stores and restaurants were closed. Up to 80 centimeters of rain was forecast in its mountainous areas.

The storm was moving toward the island with maximum sustained winds of 198 kph and gusts of 245 kph, according to the weather administration.

Typhoon Krathon on Monday displaced nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines, where it blew away roofs of rural houses, toppled trees and caused widespread flooding.

Wind damaged an airport terminal and two parked light planes in Basco, the capital of the northernmost province of Batanes. An airstrip and a hangar were also flooded in Lingayen town in Pangasinan province, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

There were no immediate reports of casualties by the government’s disaster-response agency, but local officials said a resident was electrocuted Monday by a downed power line while riding a motorcycle in the coastal town of Santa Ana in Cagayan province.

