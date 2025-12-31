 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels are stationed in Keelung, as China conducts "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan
Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels are stationed in Keelung, as China conducts "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan, in Keelung, Taiwan, on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/Ann Wang
world

Taiwan stays on high alert as Chinese ships pull back after massive drills

0 Comments
By Yimou Lee
TAIPEI

Taiwan stayed on high alert on Wednesday after China staged massive military drills around the island the ‌previous day, keeping its emergency maritime response centre running, the head of the island's coast guard said.

The exercises named "Justice Mission 2025" saw China fire dozens of rockets towards Taiwan ⁠and deploy a large number of warships and aircraft near ‍the island, in a show of force that drew ‍concern from Western ‍allies including the European Commission and Britain.

Taipei condemned the drills as ⁠a threat to regional security and a blatant provocation.

Chinese ships were moving away from Taiwan but Beijing had yet ​to formally declare the end of the exercises, according to Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council.

"The maritime situation has calmed down, with ships and vessels gradually departing. As China has not announced the conclusion of the military exercises, the emergency response centre ⁠remains operational," she said in a post on Facebook late on Tuesday.

A Taiwan coast guard official told Reuters all 11 Chinese coast guard ships had left waters near Taiwan and were continuing to move away. A Taiwan security official said emergency response centers for the military and coast guard stayed active.

Taiwan's defense ministry on Wednesday said 77 Chinese military aircraft and 25 navy and coast guard vessels had been operating around the island in the past 24 hours.

Among them, 35 military planes had crossed the Taiwan Strait median line that separates the two sides, it added.

The drills, China's most extensive war games by coverage area ​to date, forced Taiwan to cancel dozens of domestic flights and dispatch jets and warships to monitor. Soldiers were seen running rapid-response ⁠drills including putting up barricades at various locations.

China's state news agency Xinhua published an article summarizing "three key takeaways" from the drills, which began 11 days after the United States announced ‍a record $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan.

The simulated "encirclement" demonstrated the People's Liberation ‌Army's ability to "press and ‌contain separatist forces while denying access to ‍external interference – an approach summarized as 'sealing internally and blocking externally'," the article said, citing Zhang ‌Chi, a professor at the PLA National Defense University.

China ‍claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out using force to take it under Chinese control. Taiwan rejects China's claims.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

SL Banetsu Monogatari

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Ways People in Japan Use CBD Oil for Everyday Wellness

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fukubukuro: A Savvy Guide To New Year Lucky Bags

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog