Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

0 Comments
BEIJING

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter reaching several southern Japanese islands.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 110 kilometers east of Taiwan, at around 4:10 p.m. and subsequently three nearby islands. The islands are about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

Taiwan's Taitung County was hit by a 6.4 earthquake Saturday night and has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog