Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter reaching several southern Japanese islands.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 110 kilometers east of Taiwan, at around 4:10 p.m. and subsequently three nearby islands. The islands are about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

Taiwan's Taitung County was hit by a 6.4 earthquake Saturday night and has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

