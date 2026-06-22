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High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) during military drill in Taichung
Taiwan's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) fire rockets during a live-fire military exercise, which simulates an enemy invasion, in Taichung, Taiwan June 10, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Angie Teo Image: Reuters/Angie Teo
world

Taiwan to stage five days of combat readiness drills

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TAIPEI

Taiwan's military will hold a five-day combat readiness drill this week, the defense ministry said on Sunday, as ‌part of modernization plans to shift its training focus to more realistic exercises simulating war, away from set piece events.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the ‌objections of the government in Taipei, says China's armed ⁠forces routinely operate in the skies and seas around ⁠the island in ⁠an effort to pressure it to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan's military has ‌begun basing some of its drills on a scenario in which China suddenly ⁠turns one of its ⁠regular exercises around the island into an actual attack.

The "Immediate Combat Readiness Exercise" would start on Monday and run until Friday, the defense ministry said in a statement, describing the drill as part of ⁠annual training plans in joint operations for the armed forces.

"The ⁠main objective is to train units at ‌all levels to become familiar with combat practices and the battlefield environment during the readiness deployment phase," it said.

The exercise would also help to strengthen rapid peacetime-to-wartime transitions and priority deployments, it added, with "actual troops, ‌on actual terrain, in real time, using actual equipment, and through actual implementation".

It will hone command mechanisms and combat-oriented capabilities of the troops, with an emphasis on improving joint operations command and control, logistical sustainment, and battlefield preparation, the ministry said.

The announcement came on the same day the ministry said China had sent another large number of military ​aircraft into the skies near Taiwan.

There were 21 aircraft, including J-16 fighters, KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and Y-20 aerial ‌refuelling aircraft, it added.

Nineteen of them entered the airspace to Taiwan's southwest and into the western Pacific to conduct "long-distance training over open seas", it added.

Taiwan sent its own forces ‌to "respond appropriately", the ministry said, using the standard wording for its ⁠response.

Telephone calls to China's ⁠defence ministry to seek comment were not ​answered outside office hours on Sunday.

Taiwan regularly holds military ⁠drills, including earlier this month, ‌when it fired its new U.S.-made HIMARS rocket ​system, which is widely used by Ukraine, into the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's main annual Han Kuang war games are expected to take place in August.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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As they should. They need to make it clear that Xi will be explaining the deaths of thousands of mainlanders if he does anything stupid.

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