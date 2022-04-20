Taiwan TV station apologizes over false Chinese attack alert

A Taiwanese television station apologized Wednesday for "causing public panic" after erroneously running a series of alerts saying China had launched attacks on the island.
Taiwan's 23 million people live under constant threat of an invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
Taipei-based Chinese Television System (CTS) sparked alarm after running several news alerts on its screen including "New Taipei City hit by Communist army's guided missiles" and "Vessels exploded, facilities and ships damaged in Taipei port".
Other alerts featured read "Communist China's frequent war preparations, the President issued emergency order" and "War could break out, New Taipei City opens joint emergency command and control centre".
CTS attributed the blunder to staff who mistakenly put out content from disaster prevention drills that the station was commissioned to produce for New Taipei City's fire department.
"CTS offers its sincere apology that this serious flaw has caused panic among the public and trouble to relevant units," the company said in a statement.
The false war alerts hit a nerve at a time of heightened fears in Taiwan raised by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and concerns China might similarly one day follow through on threats to annex its smaller neighbor.
CTS said it ran corrections and apologies on multiple channels, adding that it will "severely punish" those responsible after initiating an internal probe.
"Don't panic," read a message posted on its official Facebook page, with a photo of a clarification alert saying: "CTS mistakenly ran war and disaster prevention message, no need for the public to panic".
Some netizens reacted with anger and scorn, but there was no sign of mass panic on the streets of Taipei Wednesday morning.
Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, as she views the island as a sovereign country and not part of Chinese territory.
Its saber-rattling has increased considerably over the past year, with warplanes breaching Taiwan's air defense zone on a near-daily basis.
Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 such incursions, according to a database compiled by AFP -- more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.
The number of sorties reached around 300 in the first four months this year.© 2022 AFP
14 Comments
snowymountainhell
Absolutely amazed at the calmness Taiwan’s people displayed with this epic incident of ‘crying wolf’:
After this, how will people react the next time they read:
“Don't panic," and "CTS mistakenly ran war and disaster prevention message, no need for the public to panic" ?
snowymountainhell
IF Taiwan were China, we wouldn’t be left questioning ‘what exactly’ would befall those responsible for such an epic blunder:
Lamilly
Just goes to show, these TV station news can get things really wrong. In this case, the proof of their error can be seen, but what about when an error is made and we're not able to disprove it.
finally rich
just last month Russian and Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone as well.
communism is a disease
Michael Machida
Wonder if the Taiwanese people will trust the real alert when China does really attack Taiwan. Pondering...
Danny Bloom
I'm so glad I can't read Chinese characters so this entire incident didn't impact me or my family in Taiwan at all since we were completely unaware of this fake news, thank God. Had I been able to know what the ticker at the bottom of the screen said I would have come a bit closer to a heart attack. Ignorance is bliss in this case. The poor folks in Taiwan who panicked. Oy
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Cruel joke
inkochi
Crying wolf - not useful.
nandakandamanda
They can bow and apologize profusely for causing panic, but that is secondary, not the real damage that they have caused.
They have just seriously diluted the value of these vital warnings. When the real attack comes, many will think “Oh, another false alert…”
That is what they should be apologizing for.
BigYen
It's a bit like Orson Welles's "The War of the Worlds" radio broadcast panic in 1938, except that the Taiwanese people's fear of a Chinese invasion is a much more realistic one than the American people's fear of an invasion from Mars.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_War_of_theWorlds(1938_radio_drama)
virusrex
The false alarm is of course a huge problem for a country that is being threatened continuously with war, but the lack of reaction can be extremely worrying as well, if the real situation happens the population could be taken completely unprepared.
kaimycahl
This is not good! Will the people in Taiwan do the same if there was a real attack? This is how you get caught totally off guard!
Lepyon
Taiwan should shock the world by doing a reverse takeover of China. Democracy rules!
Yrral
Big Trouble in Little China