Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (C) walks with US General John Nicholson (center R) on an unannounced visit to Kabul on March 13, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
world

Taliban, Afghan officials in ceasefire talks: U.S. general

0 Comments
By Thomas WATKINS
WASHINGTON

Senior Taliban officials have been secretly negotiating with Afghan officials on a possible ceasefire, the commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan disclosed Wednesday.

"A lot of the diplomatic activity and dialogue is occurring off the stage, and it's occurring at multiple levels," General John Nicholson said in a teleconference with reporters at the Pentagon.

He would not identify the figures involved in the negotiations, except to say that they included mid- and senior-level Taliban officials.

"I should point out they met in secret. This is how they were able to advance the talks," he said, adding that the success of the effort depends in part on the "confidentiality of the process."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in late February proposed peace talks with the Taliban, saying they could be recognized as a political party if they accepted a ceasefire and recognized the country's 2004 constitution.

The Taliban have not officially responded, but deadly attacks have proliferated since then, particularly in Kabul, which has become the most dangerous place in the country for civilians.

On Wednesday, militants launched a gun and bomb attack on the Interior Ministry in Kabul, killing a policeman in another demonstration of their ability to strike at the heart of the Afghan capital.

The Taliban also claimed responsibility for a predawn attack on a police station in the capital of Logar province, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of Kabul.

Six police officers were killed and eight civilians were wounded, provincial police spokesman Shapoor Ahmadzai said.

But Nicholson, who has sought to drive the Taliban to the negotiating table by bringing to bear increased U.S. military pressure, maintained that violence and progress can coexist.

He likened the situation in Afghanistan to that of Colombia where the fighting continued up until the FARC guerrilla group and the government signed a peace accord in 2016.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi