Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghanistan
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
world

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened

0 Comments
By RAHIM FAIEZ
ISLAMABAD

Taliban authorities Saturday shut down girls schools above the sixth grade in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province, according to witnesses and social media posts. The schools had briefly opened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals.

Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade 6 in Gardez, the provincial capital, and one in the Samkani district began operating without formal permission from the Taliban Education Ministry.

On Saturday, all five schools were once again closed by the Taliban.

Dozens of tearful former students — some in head-to-toe burqas, others in school uniforms and white vails - protested Saturday in the streets of Gardez, according to social media posts.

Mohammad Sediq, a resident of Gardez, said he had been happy that his two sisters could go to school, but the Taliban disappointed him by closing the girls schools.

Taliban government spokespersons and Education Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves from head to toe in public, with only their eyes showing. Hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government, which imposed severe restrictions on access to education and jobs for girls and women, despite initial promises to the contrary.

Former president Hamid Karzai in a series of tweets on World Literacy Day on Thursday, encouraged respected clerics, elders and influential Afghans to "encourage the education of our children, both boys and girls, as much as possible,”

Last week, Khaliqyar Ahmadzai, head of information and culture in Paktia, told local media that schools for female students above grade 6 had been reopened in the province.

“The decision was made by local school leadership and not based on an official order,” he said.

Since taking power, the Taliban have struggled to govern and remain internationally isolated. An economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo