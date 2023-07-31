Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of Taliban set fire to a pile of musical instruments and equipment on the outskirts of Herat Photo: Afghanistan's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice/AFP
world

Taliban create bonfire of 'immoral' music equipment

0 Comments
HERAT, Afghanistan

Authorities from Afghanistan's vice ministry created a bonfire of confiscated musical instruments and equipment in Herat province at the weekend, deeming music immoral.

"Promoting music causes moral corruption and playing it will cause the youth to go astray," said Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, head of the Herat department of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Since seizing power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have steadily imposed laws and regulations that reflect their austere vision of Islam -- including banning playing music in public.

Saturday's bonfire saw hundreds of dollars worth of musical gear go up in smoke -- much of it collected from wedding halls in the city.

It included a guitar, two other stringed instruments, a harmonium and a tabla -- a type of drum -- as well as amplifiers and speakers.

Women have borne the brunt of the new government regulations, and are not allowed in public unless wearing a hijab.

Teenage girls and women have been barred from schools and universities, and they are also prohibited from entering parks, playgrounds and gyms.

Last week, thousands of beauty salons were shuttered across the country after authorities deemed certain makeovers to be too costly, or un-Islamic.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo