Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Taliban fighter stands next to the bodies of two civilians killed in crossfire during an operation against the Islamic State group in Kandahar Photo: AFP
world

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

0 Comments
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan

The Taliban said Monday at least four Islamic State operatives and two civilians were killed in a crackdown on the group's hideouts in southern Afghanistan after a recent increase in bloody attacks.

The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan -- the local chapter of the jihadist group -- started around midnight in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through Monday morning, Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi told AFP.

"So far, four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house," he said.

A Taliban official later tweeted that three IS operatives were killed and two civilians "martyred" in the operation.

There was no explanation for the disparity.

Local media quoted a Taliban official as saying there had also been a blast in a western suburb of Kabul Monday morning with no casualties.

In the three months since the Taliban came to power, IS-K has been active in Jalalabad, Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

Last month the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.

That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by IS-K in northern Kunduz province killed over 60 people.

The group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb that destroyed a minibus in Kabul at the weekend killing a well-known local journalist and up to two others.

IS-K boasted it had killed or injured "20 Shiite apostates" in the incident.

Earlier this month IS-K fighters raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The group has also claimed several attacks in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province and a hotbed of IS-K activity.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog