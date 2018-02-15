Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, Afghan Taliban fighters listen to Mullah Mohammed Rasool, the newly-elected leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, in Farah province, Afghanistan. Despite US President Donald Trump’s pronouncement that there would be no talks with the Taliban following a series of deadly attacks in Kabul, officials say talks continue, but neither side trusts the other and neither believes the other negotiates independently.(AP Photo, File)
world

Taliban letter addresses 'American people,' urges talks

1 Comment
KABUL, Afghanistan

In a rambling nearly 3,000-word letter issued Wednesday, the Taliban urged the "American people" to press their government to withdraw from Afghanistan, reminding them that the Afghan war is the longest conflict in which they have been embroiled — and at a cost of "trillions of dollars."

The letter was addressed to "the American people, officials of independent non-governmental organizations and the peace loving Congressmen."

It repeated the Taliban's longstanding offer of direct talks with Washington, which the United States has repeatedly refused, saying peace negotiations should be between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The letter promised a more inclusive regime, education and rights for all, including women. However, it seemed to rule out power-sharing, saying they had the right to form a government.

"Our preference is to solve the Afghan issue through peaceful dialogue," the letter said. "America must end her occupation and must accept all our legitimate rights, including the right to form a government consistent with the beliefs of our people."

Despite informal and regular contact between the Taliban and senior Afghan officials, there are no prospects of early public peace talks that could bring an end to the protracted war.

In the letter, the Taliban railed against widespread corruption in the government and a burgeoning narcotics industry, from which officials say the insurgents make millions of dollars in taxes and tolls, charging those dealing in the drugs to move their illicit cargo to market. Afghanistan is the world's largest producer of opium, the raw material used to make heroin.

The letter assailed U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy announced last August that called for military force to bring a more compliant Taliban to the negotiation table.

"If the policy of using force is exercised for a 100 more years and a 100 new strategies are adopted, the outcome of all of these will be the same as you have observed over the last six months," the letter said.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

1 Comment
Login to comment

The letter was addressed to "[...] the peace loving Congressmen."

"Our preference is to solve the Afghan issue through peaceful dialogue"

Taliban's are funny !

Seriously, if the US continue to fight there, it will become uglier everyday, and if they give up, they just admit giving up to terrorism.

There is no end to this conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today