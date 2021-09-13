Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said Sunday.
The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male government. On Saturday, the Taliban had raised their flag over the presidential palace, signaling the start of the work of the new government.
The world has been watching closely to see to what extent the Taliban might act differently from their first time in power, in the late 1990s. During that era, girls and women were denied an education, and were excluded from public life.
The Taliban have suggested they have changed, including in their attitudes toward women. However, women have been banned from sports and the Taliban have used violence in recent days against women protesters demanding equal rights.
Haqqani said the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years. “We will start building on what exists today,” he said.
However, female university students will face restrictions, including a compulsory dress code. Haqqani said hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or also compulsory face coverings.
Gender segregation will also be enforced, he said. “We will not allow boys and girls to study together,” he said. “We will not allow co-education.”
Haqqani said the subjects being taught would also be reviewed. While he did not elaborate, he said he wanted graduates of Afghanistan's universities to be competitive with university graduates in the region and the rest of the world.
The Taliban, who subscribe to a strict interpretation of Islam, banned music and art during their previous time in power. This time around television has remained and news channels still show women presenters, but the Taliban messaging has been erratic.
In an interview on Afghanistan's popular TOLO News, Taliban spokesman Syed Zekrullah Hashmi said women should give birth and raise children and while the Taliban have not ruled out eventual participation of women in government the spokesman said “it's not necessary that women be in the cabinet.”
The Taliban seized power on Aug 15, the day they overran the capital of Kabul after capturing outlying provinces in a rapid military campaign. They initially promised inclusiveness and a general amnesty for their former opponents, but many Afghans remain deeply fearful of the new rulers. Taliban police officials have beaten Afghan journalists, violently dispersed women's protests and formed an all-male government despite saying initially they would invite broader representation.
The new higher education policy signals a change from the accepted practice before the Taliban takeover. Universities were co-ed, with men and women studying side by side, and female students did not have to abide by a dress code. However, the vast majority of female university students opted to wear headscarves in line with traditions.
In elementary and high schools, boys and girls were taught separately, even before the Taliban came to power. In high schools, girls had to wear tunics reaching to their knees and white headscarves, and jeans, makeup and jewelry were not permitted.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
17 Comments
Skeptical
Taliban spokesman Syed Zekrullah Hashmi said women should give birth and raise children.
He didn't stop there. Last Friday, he was on a roll. In case the link goes down, here are some relevant excerpts:
The spokesperson, identified in media reports as Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi, was speaking to the Kabul-based Tolo News. He reportedly told the news channel that women should primarily focus on giving births and raising children as per the religious ethics.
"A woman can't be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can't carry. It is not necessary for women to be in the cabinet - they should give birth," Hashimi was quoted as saying.
At this point, the news anchor attempted to counter him by pointing out that women are "half of the society". Responding to this, the Taliban spokesperson reportedly said, "But we do not consider them half. What kind of half? The half itself is misdefined here. The half means here that you keep them in the cabinet and nothing more. And if you violate her rights, not an issue."
"Over the last 20 years, whatever was said by this media, the US, and its puppet government in Afghanistan, was it anything but prostitution in offices?" he was further quoted as saying.
The news anchor, as per the clip shared on Twitter, marked his objection by noting that all women employed by the previous government cannot be accused of prostitution. To this, the Taliban spokesperson reportedly responded by saying, "I do not mean all Afghan women. The four women protesting in the streets, they do not represent the women of Afghanistan. The women of Afghanistan are those who give birth to the people of Afghanistan, educates them on Islamic ethics."
https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/women-should-give-birth-cant-be-minister-says-taliban-spokesperson-reports-7453101.html
bass4funk
I believe it. Great article. Anyone that believes the Taliban and gets suckered in thinking they have turned a new leaf is ignorant as hell and deserves to be played. A leopard doesn’t change its spots.
zichi
bass4funk
But how does that explain you were so convinced and supportive of Trump's Doha Taliban agreement? Anyone who thought the Taliban would honour their word was a fool. Once the western media turns their attention elsewhere, the Taliban will introduce more of their strict Sharia Law.
ulysses
Totally agree dear sir, that’s why I found it disgusting that the former President wanted to be their friend and ask them to nominate him for a Nobel.
He even released 5000 of their prisoners and got nothing in return.
What a guy, Geez!!!
bass4funk
That has nothing to do with what the Taliban are or if Biden made a disastrous choice in pulling out. That this President now owns and will be his lasting legacy.
And if you are insisting on that critical point, this administration should have never even entertained the thought of relying on them for anything, let alone believing that once the US is gone, that they will respect women’s rights.
Every single vet and Special Ops were saying exactly that.
zichi
It was Trump who made the decision to withdraw the troops from the country. At the end of last year, there were only 2,500 in the country. It was Trump who made the Doha agreement and released 5,000 Taliban fighters.
It was Trump who trained and armed the Afghans, but they dropped their weapons and fled.
Biden's campaign promise was to bring the troops home. He did just that. If he cancelled the withdrawal then he would have to send back tens of thousands of new troops.
Trump could have done nothing to stop the Taliban takeover. He was denied his Nobel.
P. Smith
bass4funkToday 08:37 am JST
Trump believed the Taliban, so he must be “ignorant as hell and deserves to be played.”
zichi
Once America left so did democracy. There would never have been any other conclusion and outcome. Permanent troops but the American people had had enough of the war which will cost ¥6.5 trillion.
ulysses
I could never doubt the word of a decorated vet, but all my fellow vets and Special Ops told me the exact opposite.
Thry are happy President Biden got us out of this war.
plasticmonkey
Yep. You have spoken with every single one of them.
Only in the rightwing media bubbleverse.
There is no one person to blame for the mess in Afghanistan. The mistakes have been accumulating for decades. You make it sound as though the Taliban wouldn't have taken over or would have been more moderate were Trump still president ('cause he's such a "tough guy").
Strangerland
Bass logic:
Bass: The Taliban couldn't be trusted so Biden screwed up.
Poster: But Trump trusted the Taliban when he made a deal with them.
Bass: Oh, they were trust worthy then.
Hyperpartisan 101.
Strangerland
And yet Trump ignored them all and still negotiated an exit.
Talk about incompetence!
bass4funk
But he wasn’t President, he’s not the one that might get impeached over this when the GOP retake the House, he wasn’t the one the families of 9/11 was disinvited, he wasn’t the one that was excoriated by the vets and active military members, he’s not the one with falling pill numbers. Again, the decision and agreement was laid out in full detail. The incoming President had every right to renege on that agreement anyway he saw fit, if he felt that he had to follow a certain timeline, he also had the ability to change it, it wasn’t written in stone it wasn’t legislated by Congress, Biden could have altered any agreement whatsoever, he still at the last eight months, so there is absolutely no reason he could’ve done it now.
Again, it was Biden that caused this, regardless of how many fighters were released. If you go by that, then you have to equally condemn Obama for releasing the Gitmo-5 in order to do an exchange with an American deserter Bowe Bergdahl
It was Biden that told our troops to leave and when people watch the giant C-17 takeoff that will be forever etched in peoples minds of what Biden had done. People will never forget those people falling off the wheels of that plane.
No, he did not, he did not bring all Americans back home, even msnbc couldn’t carry this guys water anymore.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/msnbcs-scarborough-slams-biden-over-afghanistan-withdrawal-a-political-disaster-video/ar-AANqe2Q
And that is the problem and it doesn’t matter what the media says in trying to prop this guy up because at this point no one believes them even Senator Blumenthal doesn’t believe them, we believe the people that are calling in on the ground in that country that are trying to get out and that we now have retired and even active independent special ops risking their lives going in there against orders from this president to seek out and to get our people back.
then that is something that he would have to have done. And if that were the case then he should’ve done that, he was also advised to wait until the winter to pull our troops out and as usual Biden didn’t listen.
he could’ve done plenty, he could’ve bombed the crap out of them, that’s what he did with Soleimani and that’s what he did with El Baghdadi. In the man didn’t care about a noble prize, the only people that are caring about it I’d liberals to keep her perpetuating that stupid myth. Obama got one for being himself. The organization lost its luster and relevancy a long time ago.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-americans-left-behind-11629211589
Moderator
Readers, please don't turn this thread into your daily Biden-Trump bickering, otherwise some of you will be taking a 24-hour break.
P. Smith
This is a surprise given the Taliban are allowing women to study at all. Not optimal, that’s for sure.
Conservative, religious fundamentalists always want to undo progress. This holds true whether in Afghanistan, Israel, or Texas. Unfortunately for them, progress is inevitable.
The Taliban kept to their word to let people out.
itsonlyrocknroll
In an interview on Afghanistan's popular TOLO News, Taliban spokesman Syed Zekrullah Hashmi said women should give birth and raise children and while the Taliban have not ruled out eventual participation of women in government the spokesman said “it's not necessary that women be in the cabinet.”
This is the reality of Taliban dictate.
Barefoot and pregnant, a sole incubator for the male Taliban interpretation of Islamic extremism.
As a women, what is the point of life, what is the point of existence?
BigYen
@Skeptical,
Very interesting and informative post.
It remains to be seen what the women of Afghanistan will be allowed to study under the Taliban. Home Economics? Domestic Science? The best they can hope for is some professional area such as medicine, which they may, just possibly, be allowed to practise on women only after graduation. That at least would be something, but even then you have to suspect that funding for women’s education is not going to be a high priority for the new theocracy.