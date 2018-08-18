Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Taliban say no peace with 'occupation;' want U.S. talks

0 Comments
KABUL, Afghanistan

The leader of the Taliban says there will be no peace in Afghanistan as long as the foreign "occupation" continues, reiterating the group's position that the 17-year war can only be brought to an end through direct talks with the United States.

In a message released Saturday in honor of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Maulvi Haibatullah Akhunzadah says the group remains committed to "Islamic goals," the sovereignty of Afghanistan and ending the war.

The Taliban have had a major resurgence in recent years, seizing districts across the country and regularly carrying out large-scale attacks.

From 1996 until 2001, the Taliban ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. Women were barred from education and largely confined to their homes, and the country hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog