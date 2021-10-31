Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada appeared in public for the first time since the group took power in Afghanistan Photo: Afghan Taliban/AFP/File
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

KABUL

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials announced Sunday, his first public appearance since taking control of the group in 2016.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Islamist movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government -- and even rumors of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", according to Taliban officials.

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a 10-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

In it, Akhundzada -- referred to as "Amirul Momineen", or commander of the faithful -- gives a religious message.

The speech did not touch on political organization, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He prays for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of the Islamic Emirate's officials in this "big test".

Widely believed to have been selected to serve more as a spiritual figurehead than a military commander, Akhundzada's statements will fuel speculation that he now plans to take a more central role in leading the new government.

Akhundzada rose from low-profile religious figure to leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 U.S. drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

After being appointed leader, Akhundzada secured the backing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who showered the cleric with praise -- calling him "the emir of the faithful".

This endorsement by Osama bin Laden's heir helped seal his jihadist credentials with the Taliban's long-time allies.

Akhundzada was tasked with unifying a Taliban movement that briefly fractured during the bitter power struggle after Akhtar's assassination, and the revelation that the leadership had hidden the death of their founder Mullah Omar for years.

His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, and Akhundzada is believed to spend most of his time in Kandahar, the main city in the Taliban's southern Afghan heartland.

His last message was on September 7, when he told the newly appointed Taliban government in Kabul to uphold sharia law as they govern Afghanistan.

Last week, Mullah Yussef Wafa, the Taliban governor of Kandahar and a close ally of Akhundzada, told AFP he was in regular contact with his mysterious chief.

"We have regular meetings with him about the control of the situation in Afghanistan and how to make a good government," he said in an interview.

"As he is our teacher, and everyone's teacher. We are trying to learn something from him," he added.

"He gives advice to every leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and we are following his rules, advice, and if we have a progressive government in the future it's because of his advice."

How could anyone resist that winning smile!

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Well, no surprise it wasn't a woman.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

A man of evil and repression. Already sports woman beheaded for no reason. The Afghans, especially the women are out on their own.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

And so it begins….again….

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Likely one of Mike Pompeo's selfie buddies....after signing the Feb 2020 surrender agreement...

https://twitter.com/secpompeo/status/1304766751251595264

1 ( +4 / -3 )

The Afghans have to change things if they want something different.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"As he is our teacher, and everyone's teacher. We are trying to learn something from him," he added.

The KORAN is the constitution of any Islamic nation, it addresses every aspect of life, and If it is implemented any where you will have a true and just system.

The sad part is every one tries to twist it to make it fit their agenda, just as it is with the Bible, the Tora and all common laws.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

At least he put on a black jacket.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I wish him misfortune

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Public appearances for him are fraught with danger. There are rival groups in Afghanistan and even Western intelligence agents who might try a revenge assassination.

In this photo, he has been trimming his mustache a little too much. The beard is okay but traditional culture holds that the mustache should not be trimmed but rather oiled to the sides and mingled with the beard hairs as it grows longer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

American “conservatives” love religious extremists. They cheered when Trump negotiators with this lot, and they constantly laud Saudi Arabia.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

ISIS is giving them a hard time now and the taliban look quite helpless against them. Afghanistan is going to get worse and worse from now on!!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

