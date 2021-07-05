Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan from fleeing troops

The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.
More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement. The Afghan troops crossed over at about 6:30 p.m. local time Saturday
“Guided by the principles of humanism and good neighborliness,” the Tajik authorities allowed the retreating Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to cross into Tajikistan, said the statement
Since mid-April, when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan's “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides throughout the country. But their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country, a traditional stronghold of the U.S.-allied warlords who helped defeat them in 2001.
The Taliban now control roughly a third of all 421 districts and district centers in Afghanistan.
The gains in northeastern Badakhshan province in recent days have mostly come to the insurgent movement without a fight, said Mohib-ul Rahman, a provincial council member. He blamed Taliban successes on the poor morale of troops who are mostly outnumbered and without resupplies.
“Unfortunately, the majority of the districts were left to Taliban without any fight,” said Rahman. In the last three days, 10 districts fell to Taliban, eight without a fight, he said.
Hundreds of Afghan army, police and intelligence troops surrendered their military outposts and fled to the Badakhshan provincial capital of Faizabad, said Rahman.
Even as a security meeting was being held early Sunday to plot the strengthening of the perimeter around the capital, some senior provincial officials were leaving Faizabad for the capital Kabul, he said.
In late June the Afghan government resurrected militias with a reputation of brutal violence to support the beleaguered Afghan forces but Rahman said many of the militias in the Badakhshan districts put up only a half-hearted fight.
The areas under Taliban control in the north are increasingly strategic, running along Afghanistan's border with central Asian states. Last month the religious movement took control of Imam Sahib, a town in Kunduz province opposite Uzbekistan and gained control of a key trade route.
The inroads in Badakhshan are particularly significant as it is the home province of former President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011. His son, Salahuddin Rabbani, is part of the current High Council for National Reconciliation. The slain former president also led Afghanistan's Jamiat-e-Islami, which was the party of famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, killed by a suicide bomber two days before the 9/11 attacks in America.
The Interior Ministry issued a statement Saturday saying the defeats were temporary although it was not clear how they would regain control.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the fall of the districts and said most were without a fight. The Taliban in previous surrenders have shown video of Afghan soldiers taking transportation money and returning to their homes.
Commodore Perry
How will the US make sure Afghanistan does to become a safe haven for terrorists groups who pose threats to the US?
Is there even a plan?
Speed
The Taliban are going to take over Afghanistan again. Poor people.
The Avenger
Now tell me what is the U.S/NATO going to do?? Invade Afghanistan again? All this is/was expected, all this is normal. For the Talibans, Afghanistan is their country and they know how to operate there, they know what to do to win and they are winning.
I think the Taliban are going to make sure the US and it's "advisors" leave either vertically or horizontally , but either way they're going to leave.
Grant
A Complete withdrawal undermines the progress made all these years I think I may be wrong but then again I am no expert and not fully briefed on the situation there. maybe they should have had a smaller amount of soldiers remain posted at key points the undeniable force and presence of the US Military and there weapons and technology has no doubt be a massive deterrent to the bloodshed and has kept the Afghani people safe I saw a documentary and it was really good to see a town flourish with a new economy stalls lining the roads I don't think the Taliban are detoured by the Afghan security forces as much I may be wrong but I saw something that a lot have fled or surrendered can not blame them it must be scary Its a complex issue but we should pray for the Afghan people that innocent people remain unharmed.
P. Smith
The same people that screamed we needed to get out of Afghanistan and cheered Trump for tweeting the withdrawal deadline are now pillorying abides for actually getting us out of Afghanistan.
Weird that these people are suddenly concerned for the Afghanis when they had no worry for them under 45.
stormcrow
Like the Hardhome scene from game of thrones when the wildlings were escaping from the zombies.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 08:29 am JST
Weird 46 voted for the Afghanistan invasion in the first place, and now libs are celebrating his 'accomplishment' of withdrawing.
egads man!
It must have seemed like a good idea at the time, but no one had the foresight to think we'd still be there 20 years later.
bass4funk
I’m personally glad we are leaving. I feel sad for the good Afghan people that have to live in danger now from the increasingly growing threat of the Taliban, but we can’t do much more there and Trump was right, it’s their country and the people and military have to fight for it. They need to find the resolve to do whatever it takes to safeguard their country. We can assist, but ultimately, they need to take the burden and sacrifice.
Some do
Matej
what a nice "victory" in war against terrrorism?
and hollywood "heroes" have fled like real "winners"...
dear US tax payers what do you think abt all of this invasion based on lie/as same as one to Iraq,Libya and Syria/?
any thoughts?
any feelings abt "proud" on your boys?
Peter14
The shame is that before the Taliban finish taking over Afghanistan again, the terrorist training camps will be up and running, with a huge axe to grind against the US, Europe and allies who took part in bringing down the Taliban for twenty years. Within a few years we will again be dealing with huge terrorist attacks as they take the violence to the "infidels" in America and elsewhere.
It is always better for the violence and death to occur in the enemies lands rather than your own.
Those who were against the initial invasion after 9/11 may well want to wage an endless air campaign to destroy training camps as they are identified in Afghanistan in the future.
The ground war may be closing, for now, but I doubt the war is over.
WA4TKG
I witnessed first hand what these people are capable of…expect a Blood Bath to follow.
Cue International Red Cross / Crescent story..
Joe Blow
Air strikes incoming.
Peter14
You think 9/11 was a lie? OMG what are you smoking. The terrorists claimed responsibility for it and they were rooted out in Afghanistan. The only lie would be of trying to make out it never happened.
Destroyed buildings are plenty of evidence that it happened and was no dream.
So easy to see who's side some people are on.
Kentarogaijin
Making sure a country destroying it ?? ("bringing democracy")..
stormcrow
"You break it, you own it."
Colin Powell to George W. Bush (the Republican and chief architect of the Iraq Invasion and Afghanistan Invasion)
If the situation in Afghanistan goes to hell now, who should be blamed?
Attilathehungry
If the Afghan people cannot defend themselves after 20 years of foreign support and treasure, then it is time to leave. It just shows that nation building in an area where there are really no nations is an exercise in futility.
bass4funk
Both the Bush and Obama (later) are responsible for this prolonged war, in the end what did we achieve and what did we get out of it really? Was all of the death and sacrifices worth it in the end?
Boku Dayo
Oh, just let the Afghan warlords destroy each other.
It's not our business. Not no more.
Wolfpack
Obama/Biden could have ended it after eight years - but they decided to support the defense industrial complex instead.
Sven Asai
They all had no strategy when they went in, no one while being there during 20 years and therefore of course also no one when hastily leaving. Unbelievable, the whole thing.
expat
Anyone who didn't see this coming hasn't been paying attention since the time of Tamerlane...
stormcrow
I disagree. It's related because it was part of the shell game these Republicans were playing after 9/11 with the American public. The great War on Terror . . . OK! Let's not just invade Afghanistan, let's take this opportunity to invade Iraq too.
Had the U.S. focused on Afghanistan instead of taking their eyes off the ball by invading Iraq, things may have been better in Afghanistan.
You might want to wish these Republican lies and stupid strategies away, but they're definitely connected. The focus should've been on Afghanistan, not Iraq.
elephant200
The Soviet Union was right from the beginning! That Zigbignew and Thatcher/Regan screw up their task in 1980s and leave a very big mess until now!
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Just like in South Vietnam in 1975, American guarantees aren't worth the paper they're written on.
America hasn't won a war since WW2, and the world increasingly sees through this paper tiger.
Kumagaijin
If the Taliban can gain control of more territory, they might plan another 9/11.
changamangaliay
I heard that Billions spent on Afghan Army training and equipping them, seems everything was useless and wasted.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Aside from the political nonsense, Afghanistan was an even bigger mess on the ground.
Unmotivated and poorly trained Afghan security forces high on opium, no clear objective or plan other than “patrol from FOB A to secure MSR B.” 180degree policy changes every time there was a change of command. Severe lack of trust between US forces and Afghan forces. When ordered to give the initiative to the Afghan forces, as they would have to take over after the US left, some infantry commanders took that as a sign to basically use the Afghan troops as human shields… Afghanistan is a strategic nightmare and I’m glad the US is leaving.
Let the warlords and tribal elders duke it out like they have been for the last 1500 years.
zichi
Kumagaijin
No. Osama planned it all in caves with the help of Omar and ran terrorist training camps where they trained on monkey bars. Somehow, they learned how to fly jets they've never flown before and flew them into 3 buildings with surgical precision. Somehow, even buildings that weren't even hit by a plane came down.
sf2k
unless USA was preparded for perpetual occupation there was no way this was going to end well.
starpunk
Since bin Laden is dead, I doubt if we'll have another 9/11. That was a set-up for the disasterous and wasteful Iraq War. This has gone on for 20 years and it's untenuable, wasteful and unwinable. It's Vietnam/Vietnow.
Dumbya totally ignored it. Everything was Iraq Iraq Iraq Iraq Iraq.
Or maybe it's a new Somalia. That place is still in a state of anarchy. Or maybe it's like with Haiti. Oh hell. A total waste, however you look at it.
bass4funk
That is what all terrorists want us to think, Israelis never think like this, nor should we.
You don't need to have a drawn-out war, make you kill every top leader each time they come out of the woodworks and want to take on the US in any capacity.
Obama was all Afghanistan. They both were wrong.
These are countries that we need to watch, although...Haiti...?
zichi
All major western countries need to remain on guard for major terrorist attacks.
EvilBuddha
"the party of famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, killed by a suicide bomber two days before the 9/11"
All those who want the US to leave Afghanistan to Taliban's diktats should remember that if the US had backed the lion of Panjshir after Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban may never have come to power and 9/11 may never have happened.
kurumazaka
Indeed he did. Of the folks still around now, basically Bernie is the only guy who said no.
this was the “freedom fries” era. Anything questioning the wisdom of such action was un American and would get you called a pinko commie sissy traitor on Fox. Go figure.
btw, the purple finger crowd, that was your party
kurumazaka
Y’all don’t try to wash your hands of this.
republicans were all in. (That’s the post southern strategy GOP, before Wolfie comes with any ‘warmonger Klan Dems’ crap.)
yeah, lots of Dems, 46 very much included were all into the chest beating too, but republicans don’t get to say crap about this. They were in charge till 2008. Obama inherited that mess from W. If he, as Wolfie suggests he should have, pulled the plug, y’all would have gone nuts calling him a Kenyan Muslim communist traitor and ya would have been screaming “Impeach!”
the hypocrisy is sickening
kurumazaka
Stephen Walt. John Mearsheimer. Kenneth Waltz. Basically the entire Realist International politics school of thought
they were right. And they were blasted by your favorite republican media blowhards as defeatist wimps on your favorite network.
i understand that y’all don’t like the neocons anymore. not calling any of you neocons, and appreciate that Trump really is against stupid forever wars. It might be the only thing I believe him about. He means it.
But you don’t get to bash Biden for the same thing you would celebrate from Trump.
Pukey2
So, after 20 years of bloodshed, are we back to square one?
nandakandamanda
The Taliban are generally Pashtun from the south. Afghanistan is not their country, especially in the north.
But they are organized, they move stealthily, and they make offers that people cannot refuse. "You have a choice, either take this money and lay down your weapons, or we kill your whole family. We know exactly who they are and where they live."
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:48 pm JST
They didn't make the first attack. The 9/11 terrorists were from Saudi.
And Egypt. And Lebanon. And the UAE.
Zaphod
I just hope the neocon-neolib cabale does not uset his propaganda as an excuse to get back into the Afghanistan mess.
Wolfpack
Democrats voted for both wars, including biden. Obama says he was against them but continued them over his eight years in office. Dems bad mouthed the war which made it harder for the troops in the field but didn’t vote against it when it counted. They even attacked Trump when he talked about pulling the troops out saying the women of Afghanistan would be brutalized. Well they will - and biden will be responsible.
Zaphod
P. Smith
Which people? I do not know of any.
Wolfpack
Perpetual occupation- you mean like in Europe, South Korea and Japan?
Zaphod
Wolfpack
In Japan, there is actually a point in the American presence, seeing the growing aggression of the CCP. In SK and Europe, yes, they should pack their bags and go home. And certainly in Syria, where the only point of their presence is warmongering. But dont count on that under the current neolib regime.
Zaphod
kurumazaka
Who is the "you" you are talking about?
P. Smith
Sure, this makes complete sense. SK you isn’t important in containing China. No reason to have a foothold on mainland Asia.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 09:33 pm JST
Is this a joke? Opinion? Or CNN fed?
Zaphod
P. Smith
SK does not have a border with China and has enough economic and military muscle to defend itself against Kim Yong Uns starving armee. Your point?