Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Television programming in Afghanistan could change radically after the Taliban advised networks not to air shows featuring women actors Photo: AFP/File
world

Taliban to Afghan TV networks: Stop airing shows with women actors

0 Comments
KABUL

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities on Sunday issued a new ''religious guideline'' that called on the country's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.

In the first such directive to Afghan media issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Taliban also called on women television journalists to wear Islamic hijabs while presenting their reports.

And the ministry asked the channels not to air films or programs in which the Prophet Mohammed or other revered figures are shown.

It called for banning films or programs that were against Islamic and Afghan values.

''These are not rules but a religious guideline'," ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir told AFP.

The new directive was widely circulated late Sunday on social media networks.

Despite insisting they will rule more moderately this time around, the Taliban have already introduced rules for what women can wear at university, and beaten and harassed several Afghan journalists despite promising to uphold press freedoms.

The Taliban's guideline for TV networks comes after two decades of explosive growth for independent Afghan media under the Western-backed governments that ruled the country until August 15, when the Islamists regained power.

Dozens of television channels and radio stations were set up with Western assistance and private investment soon after the Taliban were toppled in 2001.

During the past 20 years, Afghan television channels offered a wide range of programs -- from an ''American Idol'' style singing competition to music videos, along with several Turkish and Indian soap operas.

When the Islamists previously ruled from 1996 to 2001, there was no Afghan media to speak of -- they banned television, movies and most other forms of entertainment, deeming it immoral.

People caught watching television faced punishment, including having their set smashed. Ownership of a video player could lead to a public lashing.

There was only one radio station, Voice of Sharia, that broadcast propaganda and Islamic programming.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo