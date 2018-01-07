Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Panamanian-flagged tanker "Sanchi" is seen on fire after a collision with a cargo ship at sea in a photo from the Korea Coast Guard Photo: KOREA COAST GUARD/AFP
world

Tanker ablaze; 32 missing after collision off China coast

5 Comments
By handout
BEIJING

A tanker carrying oil from Iran to South Korea was ablaze and spilling its cargo off eastern China Sunday after a collision with a cargo ship which left 32 tanker crew members missing.

The tanker, carrying 136,000 tons of oil condensate, caught fire after the collision Saturday night and its crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis were missing, China's transport ministry said in a statement.

The other vessel had been damaged but "without jeopardising the safety of the ship" and all its 21 Chinese crew had been rescued, it added.

The tanker was still ablaze Sunday, with images broadcast by state television channel CCTV showing the ship in the grip of an intense fire, enveloped in clouds of black smoke.

The Panamanian-flagged 274-meter tanker Sanchi was operated by Iran's Glory Shipping and heading to South Korea with its cargo, the ministry said.

The accident happened about 160 nautical miles east of Shanghai.

The second vessel involved was a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship, the CF Crystal, carrying 64,000 tonnes of grain.

"The Sanchi is still floating and continues to burn, there is oil on the sea surface; search and rescue operations are rushing and underway," the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese maritime authorities have sent eight ships for the search and rescue operation and South Korea has sent a plane and a 3,000-tonne coastguard ship to help.

"Our ship and plane have arrived at the site and are working closely with Chinese maritime authorities," a coastguard official said.

Iran's Petroleum Ministry said the tanker belongs to the National Iranian Tanker Company and was delivering its cargo to South Korea's Hanwha Total. The ship and its cargo were insured, a statement said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Hope they find the crew safe and sound in a lifeboat.

Knowing the close link between Iran and NK, let us hope that this was not a cargo headed eventually for DPRK.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How did they not see each other

Are they following the US Navy

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope that oil was pre-payed by China. Just for the sake of Iran, ok. And let's hope for the best for the remaining 32 still missing crew-members.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's going to be a difficult clean up!!

In other news - https://tinyurl.com/ybawvq3m - there's a FB page for the mod on this site! lolz

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Seems suspicious

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

6 Healthy Eateries In Central Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit, Well And Satisfied

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

4 Tips to Level-Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Only the Lonely: 5 Ways Teachers Can Beat the Winter Blues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Yasaka Jinja

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Parks and Gardens

Mother Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL