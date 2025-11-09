 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of the demonstration following a general election marred by violent demonstrations over the exclusion of two leading opposition candidates, at Manzese in Dar es Salaam
Wrecked buses that were burnt during protests, following a general election marred by violent demonstrations over the exclusion of two leading opposition candidates, stand at the Mwembechai area in Kinondoni district in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman Image: Reuters/Emmanuel Herman
world

Tanzania police arrest senior opposition party official after deadly protests, target others

0 Comments
NAIROBI

Police in Tanzania arrested a senior official from opposition party CHADEMA on Saturday and authorities named nine others being sought in relation to violent protests that followed last week's elections.

CHADEMA and some human rights activists say that security forces killed more than 1,000 people. The government has called those numbers exaggerated without offering its own death toll.

CHADEMA said its deputy secretary general, Amani Golugwa, was arrested by police. Golugwa was named by police along with nine others as wanted in connection with the investigation into the unrest, a day after prosecutors charged 145 people with treason.

"The police force, in collaboration with other defence and security agencies, is continuing a serious manhunt to find all who planned, coordinated and executed this evil act," the police said in a statement.

CHADEMA's leader, Tundu Lissu, was charged with treason in April, and his exclusion from the ballot, along with another leading opposition contender, has largely driven the protests.

The electoral commission declared incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner with nearly 98% of the vote. She was sworn in on Monday.

Those being sought for arrest include CHADEMA's secretary general John Mnyika and the party's head of communications, Brenda Rupia, the police statement said.

CHADEMA accused the government of forcing party leaders and members to confess to organising demonstrations.

"The government intends to charge our leaders with treason in an attempt to cripple the party's leadership and paralyse its operations," the party said in a statement.

African Union observers said the vote was not credible and that they had documented ballot-box stuffing. The government has dismissed criticism of the process and said the election was fair.

Violent protests broke out on October 29 in the cities of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Mbeya, as well as several regions across the country, police said in Saturday's statement, laying out the extent of the unrest for the first time.

People were harmed during the violence, police said without giving details, while private and public property, including bank teller machines and government offices, was destroyed.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog