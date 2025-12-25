 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Nigeria Abductions
Freed students from St. Mary's Catholic School in the Papiri community arrive at the government house, in Minna, Nigeria, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
world

Tears of joy as Nigerian families reunite with kidnapped schoolchildren

0 Comments
PAPIRI, Nigeria

In a Christmas reunion, families and villagers in north-central Nigeria cried and hugged schoolchildren who were held for a month after being seized in one of the largest mass abductions in the country’s history.

The 130 schoolchildren and teachers were released on Sunday and brought home in Niger state’s Papiri community late Wednesday night, marking the last batch freed since the Nov. 21 attack on St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri.

Mothers with teary eyes hugged their kids tightly while other children were lifted high in the air, their faces beaming with joy as villagers called out to them and examined them carefully to make sure they were not harmed.

“This Christmas, since we are celebrating Christmas with our children, we are so glad. And this Christmas will be different from the others,” said Yusuf Timothy, whose daughter, Rejoice, was among those freed.

“I am happy, I am happy,” said Rita Marcus, who was reunited with her son, tears flowing down her face. “This happiness, it is too much.”

School kidnappings driven by ransoms have become a major security issue in Africa’s most populous country.

Authorities earlier said 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were seized in the Niger state attack but later revised the number to 230, adding that all had now been released, without stating how.

Most of the children were aged between 10 and 17, the school said. Onyeka Chieme, one of the students, earlier told The Associated Press that gunmen threatened to shoot them during the attack.

Yusuf Timothy said his family had to put their life on hold since the attack.

“Sometimes even though I’m asleep with my wife, if we wake up, we will start thinking. We will start crying. When are we going to see our child?” he said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog