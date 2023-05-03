Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ranking on global press freedom in several categories from the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index 2022, published in May 2023 Photo: AFP
world

Tech industry allowing 'deluge' of misinformation: Reporters Without Borders

2 Comments
By Paul RICARD
PARIS

Journalism is being battered by propaganda and increasingly sophisticated fakes, aided by AI software and a failure of oversight from tech companies, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Wednesday.

Overall, the environment for journalists was rated as "bad" in 70 percent of the 180 countries in the NGO's annual ranking, and "good" in just eight countries.

Norway and North Korea remain best and worst, respectively, for press freedom, according to the 21st annual report, which was published on World Press Freedom Day.

This year, RSF put a spotlight on the myriad forms of misinformation that are "drowning out" trustworthy news -- a problem compounded by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence.

"It is the tech industry that allows disinformation to be produced, distributed and amplified," RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire told AFP.

"Reliable information is drowned in a deluge of disinformation," Deloire added. "We are less and less able to perceive the differences between the real and the artificial, the true and the false."

He said a prime example was Elon Musk, who took over Twitter in late 2022. The report criticizes his new paid-for verification system, saying Musk was pushing "an arbitrary, payment-based approach to information to the extreme".

The report used the example of Midjourney, an AI program that generates high-quality images that are "feeding social media with increasingly plausible and undetectable fake 'photos'", such as those of Donald Trump being manhandled by police and a comatose Julian Assange in a straitjacket that recently went viral.

Traditional forms of political interference are also gaining ground in many countries, RSF said.

Some two-thirds of countries have political actors who are "often or systematically involved in massive disinformation or propaganda campaigns", it said, highlighting the cases of Russia, India and China.

They are assisted by a vast disinformation industry.

RSF recently supported a consortium of investigative journalists working on "Forbidden Stories", a project which uncovered the activities of Israeli firm "Team Jorge" which specialises in producing disinformation.

The worst countries in the new ranking, apart from North Korea, were Vietnam, "which has almost completed its hunt of independent reporters and commentators," and China, "the world's biggest jailer of journalists".

India fell from "problematic" to "very bad", thanks to "media takeovers by oligarchs close to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi", and also in Turkey, where the government "has stepped up its persecution of journalists in the run-up to elections scheduled for 14 May".

The United States fell three places to 45th, in part due to a deteriorating security situation for journalists.

The biggest falls were seen in Peru (down 33 places to 110), Senegal (down 31 to 104) and Haiti (down 29 to 99th).

Major improvement was seen in Brazil, up 18 to 92 thanks to the departure of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

The Middle East and North Africa remains the most dangerous region for journalists, RSF said, while Europe remains the safest, though attacks on journalists in Germany saw it drop five places.

The ranking is compiled by combining data on abuses committed against journalists with hundreds of surveys sent to journalists, academics and human rights activists.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Putin brags about how effective his disinformation efforts have been. Only 1% of his fake social media bots are caught.

https://time.com/6276130/putins-disinfomation-war-western-media/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

ystematically involved in massive disinformation or propaganda campaigns", it said, highlighting the cases of Russia, India and China.

No surprise, considering each of the three nations is among the most authoritarian.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The US's overall ranking is 45. Russia's is 164 and China is 170. Russia would like to be lower but it has some stiff competition.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo