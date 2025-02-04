 Japan Today
Teenage girl killed in shark attack off Australia's east coast

SYDNEY

A female swimmer has died in a shark attack in the waters off a popular tourist spot on Australia's east coast, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the Woorim Beach at Bribie Island, about 80 kms north of Brisbane around 5 p.m. on Monday following reports of a serious shark bite incident, Queensland state police said on Monday.

"The female was swimming when she was bitten by a shark ... the female sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries," a police spokesperson said in an email.

Police did not disclose the age of the victim though Australian media widely reported the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

Christopher Potter, a resident, said the beach is frequently used by swimming groups through the day.

"It's known there are a lot of sharks around Bribie, but this close to shore, it's still a shock," he told ABC News.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

