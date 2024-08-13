Teenager wearing helmet and bulletproof vest stabs 5 people at cafe in Turkey

A teenager wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest randomly stabbed five people at an open-air cafe in northwest Turkey before being detained by police, officials and media reports said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, identified as Arda K., broadcast Monday’s knife attack on social media through a camera attached to his vest, HaberTurk television reported. The victims were people relaxing after prayers at a mosque in Eskisehir, some 230 kilometers (143 miles) west of the capital, Ankara.

The teenager was detained following a police chase, according to the Eskisehir governor's office.

The five wounded individuals were hospitalized and two of them were in serious condition, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The assailant was also carrying an ax but did not appear to have used it.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an investigation had begun, while HaberTurk and other media reported the assailant is believed to have been influenced by a video game.

