Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Tens of thousands march in France to condemn domestic violence

0 Comments
PARIS

Tens of thousands of people took the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against domestic violence, after more than 130 women are believed to have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France this year.

In Paris, the mostly female activists chanted "Abuser, you've had it, women are in the street" and held purple placards bearing the names of female victims and slogans such as "not another murder more".

Purple is a symbolic colour used by the women's rights movement.

The demonstrations, led by the #NousToutes association, took place two days before the government is due to publish the results of an investigation into domestic violence.

A Council of Europe expert group on domestic violence(GREVIO) said this week France needed to offer better protection for victims and their children and more effective anti-violence measures.

"We cannot continue to accept that women are being murdered today with total impunity. The state must do its job to guarantee the security of all women in this country,"#NousToutes activist Karine Plassard told Reuters in Paris.

Other marches took place in French cities such as Lyon, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Lille.

"There is far too much violence against women everywhere in society, at work, in our intimate lives," said Paris demonstrator Pauline, 28. "The masculine part of the population must be aware of what they are doing to the other half."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #56: How to Make Japanese Junk Food Healthy

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Perfect Indoor Spots To Go For A First Date In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo