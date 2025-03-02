 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Romania Election Protest
People hold pictures of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, during a protest outside the government headquarters, joined by tens of thousands, calling for the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
world

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters hold rally ahead of Romania's election rerun

0 Comments
BUCHAREST, Romania

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Romania’s capital on Saturday in the latest anti-government demonstration by far-right groups after a top court canceled a presidential election in the European Union country last year.

Protesters converged in front of the government building in Bucharest, waving Romania’s tricolor flag and chanting slogans such as “Down with the Government” and “Thieves.” Many expressed support for Calin Georgescu, who emerged as the frontrunner in December's canceled election, and demanded they be resumed from the second round.

George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, which organized the protest, told supporters on Saturday: “We are united, we are strong. We are here because our vote was stolen. Because democracy was trampled on."

Simion told reporters that the protest aimed to “restore democracy and free elections” and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

“We do not trust that the upcoming elections will be free and fair," he said.

A no-confidence vote on Friday, which was backed by AUR and two other far-right opposition parties, failed to unseat Ciolacu's pro-Western coalition government, which was formed after a Dec. 1 parliamentary election.

Romania has seen recurring protests after the Constitutional Court made the unprecedented move to annul the election two days ahead of the Dec. 8 runoff following Georgescu’s surprise first-round win. The far-right populist had polled in single digits and declared zero campaign spending. Allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference quickly emerged. Moscow has denied it meddled in Romania’s election.

On Wednesday, Romanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation against Georgescu, accusing him of supporting fascist groups, “incitement to actions against the constitutional order,” and false declarations regarding electoral campaign financing and asset disclosures. Prosecutors have placed him under judicial control, according to his lawyers.

Georgescu, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, attended Saturday's protest where he told supporters that “the system has maliciously tried to divide us” and that “old and new cronies tried to block my candidacy.”

The first round of the rerun of the election is scheduled for May 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of ballots, a runoff will follow on May 18.

It isn't yet clear whether Georgescu will be able to participate in the new election.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo