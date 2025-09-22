Tens of thousands rally against Hungary PM Orban's media spending

The protesters accuse Orban of using 'information campaigns' to advance his political goals

Tens of thousands demonstrated Sunday in Budapest, accusing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of spending taxpayers' money on campaigns to mislead voters and inflame hatred for political gain.

Since returning to power in 2010, the nationalist leader has employed extensive multimedia campaigns costing millions of euros in taxpayers' money.

Critics argue these communication offensives often target political opponents and strengthen Orban's messages, such as railing against Ukraine bid to join the European Union.

But the government insists its "information campaigns" are factual and necessary to raise public awareness about important issues.

Sunday's rally drew some 50,000 people to Heroes' Square, a well-known Budapest landmark, according to organizers. The authorities were yet to give an estimate for the turnout.

"I really, really yearn for the day when I don't have to feel anxious in everyday life, because of politics and these ads, which are constantly surrounding us on YouTube and the street," said Sara Lindner, 26, a special education teacher at the protest.

A zebra balloon floated above the crowd, with the striped animals having become a symbol of the lavish lifestyle of the governing elite after the striped animals were pictured roaming near the Orban family's countryside manor.

Janos Konkoly, a 58-year-old mechanical engineer, said he did not have much hope for a quick change in the tone of the public debate.

"Those who speak in a way we don't like provoke those who would otherwise talk nicely... this will take a long time to die down," he told AFP.

The government plans to launch a "national consultation" on taxation in October, which the opposition views as the latest in a series of misleadingly worded questionnaires aimed at reinforcing support for Orban's policies.

The query follows a pro-Orban news site alleging the main opposition party secretly plans to raise income taxes if it wins next year's election.

The party -- which is ahead of Orban's Fidesz, according to polls -- denies the claims.

Advertising accompanying a similar consultation earlier this year on Ukraine's EU membership cost an equivalent of about 27.7 million euros ($32.5 million), according to data obtained by weekly newspaper HVG.

Protest organizer Loupe Theatre Troupe -- known for staging plays exploring social issues -- is calling for a referendum on banning state-funded advertisements that are "likely to mislead, distract, incite, or provoke hatred".

